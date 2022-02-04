Xur's location & wares for February 4, 2022 - Destiny 2 Here's where Xur is today in Destiny 2 and what items he's selling.

It's Friday, Guardians. As we head into the weekend, Xur has returned in Destiny 2 to bring us rare weapons and gear. If you've got Legendary Shards saved up, this may be the time to part with them. Let's look at where you can find Xur and what he's selling today in Destiny 2.

Xur is located in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ. This is where the traveling merchant will remain throughout the weekend.

If you’re familiar with Xur, you know that his inventory always features Exotic gear. He only accepts Legendary Shards for payment, so you’ll want to make sure you have a decent amount. If your pockets are a little light, consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for February 4, 2022

This week, Xur is selling the following items:

Telesto

Aeon Swift

Mobility - 3 Resilience - 21 Recovery - 8 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 21 Strength - 10 Total - 65

Aeon Safe

Mobility - 14 Resilience - 4 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 13 Intellect - 10 Strength - 6 Total -63

Phoenix Protocol

Mobility - 14 Resilience - 9 Recovery - 12 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 15 Strength - 15 Total - 67



As always, we advise that you pick up any gear for your class that Xur is selling, even if you don't think you need it. The same applies for weapons. There's no telling when you'll have the chance to pick it up again, or when an update may swing the balance in an unexpected direction.

For the big Destiny 2 fans out there, our Destiny 2 strategy guide is the place for you. Be sure to bookmark the page on our website, and frequently check out Destiny 2 topic page for the latest news and updates.