Dying Light 2 Stay Human controls & PC keybindings
Learn the controls for Dying Light 2 as well as the buttons and keybindings for PC.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human lets players fight in and explore a vast world full of infected. The key to surviving this zombie apocalypse is to know how to control Aiden. Whether you’re playing on PC with a mouse and keyboard or using a controller on console, we’ve got all the buttons and keybindings listed for you right below.
Dying Light 2 PC keybindings
There are a lot of different input options for PC players in Dying Light 2. Each of these keybindings can be changed via the Controls menu in the pause screen.
|Keyboard
|Action
|Button
|Movement
|Move Forward
|W
|Move Backward
|S
|Move Left
|A
|Move Right
|D
|Toggle Crouch
|off/on
|Crouch
|C
|Jump
|Space
|Actions
|Use Accessory
|Middle mouse
|Loot/Search/Interact
|F
|Trade/Interact
|R
|Survivor Sense
|Q
|Look Back
|Caps Lock
|Attack
|Left click
|Grapple
|Alt
|Reload
|R
|Inventory
|Flashlight
|T
|Use Consumable
|H
|Next Weapon
|R
|Previous Weapon
|Q
|Next Equipment
|Wheel Down
|Previous Equipment
|Wheel Up
|Weapons Menu
|Tab
|Equipment Menu
|1
|Fast Equip Item
|-
|Drop Item
|Backspace
|Quick Select
|Select Weapon 1
|1
|Select Weapon 2
|2
|Select Weapon 3
|3
|Select Weapon 4
|4
|Select Equipment 1
|9
|Select Equipment 2
|0
|Select Equipment 3
|-
|Select Equipment 4
|=
|Menu Shortcuts
|Inventory Menu
|I
|Map Menu
|M
|Quest Log
|J
|Skill Menu
|U
|Brief Continue
|T
|Brief Decline
|N
|Co-op
|Chat
|I
|Vote for kick
|K
|Appear in waiting place
|P
|Create co-op competition
|H
|Join favorite game
|J
|Show challenge invite
|N
Dying Light 2 controls
The following is a table of the Dying Light 2 controls. While you cannot change these button layouts, you can change your preference for left or right handed. This should make it easier if you need something slightly different.
|Controller
|Action
|Button
|Movement
|Left thumbstick
|Aiming
|Right thumbstick
|Survivor Sense
|Hold Right click on thumbstick
|Cycle Consumables
|D-pad Up
|Toggle Flashlight
|D-pad Down
|Accessories
|D-pad Left
|Cycle Weapons
|D-pad Right
|Use Consumable (hold)
|A
|Crouch
|Button
|Use
|X
|Look back/Turn back
|Y
|Attack
|Right trigger
|Jump
|Right bumper
|Use equipment
|Left trigger
|Block
|Left bumper
|Kick
|LB+RT
|Pause
|Menu
Take a moment to look over the controls and keybindings in Dying Light 2 before you dive into the action. Once you’ve got it all sorted, be sure to check out our Dying Light 2 page for a wealth of other guides to help you survive.
