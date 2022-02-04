Dying Light 2 Stay Human controls & PC keybindings Learn the controls for Dying Light 2 as well as the buttons and keybindings for PC.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human lets players fight in and explore a vast world full of infected. The key to surviving this zombie apocalypse is to know how to control Aiden. Whether you’re playing on PC with a mouse and keyboard or using a controller on console, we’ve got all the buttons and keybindings listed for you right below.

Dying Light 2 PC keybindings

There are a lot of different input options for PC players in Dying Light 2. Each of these keybindings can be changed via the Controls menu in the pause screen.

Keyboard Action Button Movement Move Forward W Move Backward S Move Left A Move Right D Toggle Crouch off/on Crouch C Jump Space Actions Use Accessory Middle mouse Loot/Search/Interact F Trade/Interact R Survivor Sense Q Look Back Caps Lock Attack Left click Grapple Alt Reload R Inventory Flashlight T Use Consumable H Next Weapon R Previous Weapon Q Next Equipment Wheel Down Previous Equipment Wheel Up Weapons Menu Tab Equipment Menu 1 Fast Equip Item - Drop Item Backspace Quick Select Select Weapon 1 1 Select Weapon 2 2 Select Weapon 3 3 Select Weapon 4 4 Select Equipment 1 9 Select Equipment 2 0 Select Equipment 3 - Select Equipment 4 = Menu Shortcuts Inventory Menu I Map Menu M Quest Log J Skill Menu U Brief Continue T Brief Decline N Co-op Chat I Vote for kick K Appear in waiting place P Create co-op competition H Join favorite game J Show challenge invite N

Dying Light 2 controls

The following is a table of the Dying Light 2 controls. While you cannot change these button layouts, you can change your preference for left or right handed. This should make it easier if you need something slightly different.

Controller Action Button Movement Left thumbstick Aiming Right thumbstick Survivor Sense Hold Right click on thumbstick Cycle Consumables D-pad Up Toggle Flashlight D-pad Down Accessories D-pad Left Cycle Weapons D-pad Right Use Consumable (hold) A Crouch Button Use X Look back/Turn back Y Attack Right trigger Jump Right bumper Use equipment Left trigger Block Left bumper Kick LB+RT Pause Menu

Take a moment to look over the controls and keybindings in Dying Light 2 before you dive into the action. Once you’ve got it all sorted, be sure to check out our Dying Light 2 page for a wealth of other guides to help you survive.