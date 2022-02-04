New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Does Dying Light 2 Stay Human have crossplay?

Find out if Dying Light 2 supports crossplay between platforms in addition to its co-op functionality.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

It’s a great sign that when we see a new game come out, we immediately entertain the idea of crossplay. It wasn’t long ago that crossplay was rare, but times are changing. With Dying Light 2 Stay Human being co-op, players are naturally wondering if there will be crossplay support. Let’s find out.

Does Dying Light 2 have crossplay?

No, Dying Light 2 Stay Human does not have crossplay support. You can play co-op with up to four players, but each of you will need to be on the same platform to make that work. That includes generation. Players on PS4 will not be able to play with those on PS5, and Xbox Series X|S players will not be able to play with those on Xbox One.

dying light 2 crossplay
While Dying Light 2 does not have crossplay, it does have 4-player co-op.

While that’s unfortunate, it’s a good sign that we are living in times where a big game not having crossplay is surprising. There is also hope this will be corrected with Dying Light 2: Stay Human after launch, as Techland has stated they are at least working on cross generation support between consoles sharing the same ecosystem. This means that at some point, players on PS5 should be able to play with their friends on PS4, and players on Xbox Series X|S should be able to play with those on Xbox One. There is no indication that Dying Light 2 will ever have full crossplay functionality, though.

Now that you know crossplay and cross-generation support won’t be available at launch, we encourage you to dig into Techland’s immersive world with our Dying Light 2 Stay Human page. We’ll help you navigate every aspect of the game and help you make the correct decisions for the best outcomes. We’ll even help you with how to play co-op. Just don’t ask to do it with someone on another platform!

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola