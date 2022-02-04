Does Dying Light 2 Stay Human have crossplay? Find out if Dying Light 2 supports crossplay between platforms in addition to its co-op functionality.

It’s a great sign that when we see a new game come out, we immediately entertain the idea of crossplay. It wasn’t long ago that crossplay was rare, but times are changing. With Dying Light 2 Stay Human being co-op, players are naturally wondering if there will be crossplay support. Let’s find out.

Does Dying Light 2 have crossplay?

No, Dying Light 2 Stay Human does not have crossplay support. You can play co-op with up to four players, but each of you will need to be on the same platform to make that work. That includes generation. Players on PS4 will not be able to play with those on PS5, and Xbox Series X|S players will not be able to play with those on Xbox One.

While Dying Light 2 does not have crossplay, it does have 4-player co-op.

While that’s unfortunate, it’s a good sign that we are living in times where a big game not having crossplay is surprising. There is also hope this will be corrected with Dying Light 2: Stay Human after launch, as Techland has stated they are at least working on cross generation support between consoles sharing the same ecosystem. This means that at some point, players on PS5 should be able to play with their friends on PS4, and players on Xbox Series X|S should be able to play with those on Xbox One. There is no indication that Dying Light 2 will ever have full crossplay functionality, though.

Now that you know crossplay and cross-generation support won’t be available at launch, we encourage you to dig into Techland’s immersive world with our Dying Light 2 Stay Human page. We’ll help you navigate every aspect of the game and help you make the correct decisions for the best outcomes. We’ll even help you with how to play co-op. Just don’t ask to do it with someone on another platform!