How to repair weapons - Dying Light 2 Stay Human Take the time to repair weapons in Dying Light 2 so your favorite zombie-killing tool survives a bit longer before it breaks.

Dying Light 2 features weapon durability, which means you will inevitably want to repair a weapon so you can keep using it. While you’ll churn through a lot of weapons early on as they break, there are a few you’ll pick up that are worth repairing. Repairing weapons in Dying Light 2 is a bit complex, as it’s not an obvious mechanic.

How to repair weapons

To repair a weapon in Dying Light 2, you must upgrade the weapon with a mod. By adding a mod, the weapon will be repaired by at least 50 points. This will allow you to continue using the weapon a bit longer.

Your weapon will be repaired every time you add a mod to it. This means you should space out when you add a mod to maximise its durability duration.

Weapons in Dying Light 2 tend to have a few mod slots, one for the tip and one for the shaft (and more once you increase your Player Rank). When you put a mod into one of these sockets, it cannot be removed or replaced with another mod. This means that a weapon can only be repaired a certain number of times.

In order to take advantage of the limited repairs, consider only adding one mod at a time. That is to say, add one mod to repair the weapon by 50 points and then wait until it loses 50 points of durability before repairing it again. The downside is that you will be dealing less damage by only having one mod, but it means your weapon will work for a bit longer.

It’s also worth noting that not all weapons have mod sockets. If a weapon you really like doesn’t have a mod socket, it means you won’t be able to repair it and it will eventually break.

Repairing weapons in Dying Light 2 requires that it has mod sockets. By adding a mod, the weapon’s durability will be fixed by a few points, extending its life for a bit longer. Unfortunately, because mods can’t be removed, a weapon can only be repaired a few times before it eventually breaks. Be sure to check out our Dying Light 2 page for more tips to help you survive.