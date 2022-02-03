New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 3, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles another extremely unique sudoku, this one without any defined borders.

Halo modders strike again

Such a creative community.

King of the Hill meme

King of the Hill is so ripe for memes. Might need to get my thinking hat on.

Hammer time!

What a lovely surprise.

It's a bit windy

Dogs love the wind!

Tiger uppercut!

It's the year to show your skills.

Halo celebrates Black History Month

Jump in and get your emblem!

Another NFT meme

Can't even begin to understand the appeal.

Do not maintain the source formatting

I do not want to paste it and have it look weird. Why would I want that?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here is one of my favorite photos of Rad when he was a teenager. Fast asleep on his back. If you like this photo, you can see more of Rad over on Shackpets! Go and download it and start uploading photos of your own pet! You can even challenge other pets and vote which one you think is cuter.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

