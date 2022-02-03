Evening Reading - February 3, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles another extremely unique sudoku, this one without any defined borders.

Halo modders strike again

Halo modders are next level when it comes to shitposting pic.twitter.com/CKo78YTxAT — GoogleyGareth (@Googleygareth) February 2, 2022

Such a creative community.

King of the Hill meme

King of the Hill is so ripe for memes. Might need to get my thinking hat on.

Hammer time!

At the CVS and lol pic.twitter.com/ZtcEPYHk5P — Accordion Tomato (@DumbGuypod) January 31, 2022

What a lovely surprise.

It's a bit windy

majestic wind doge pic.twitter.com/yaSPbSC0kN — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 1, 2022

Dogs love the wind!

Tiger uppercut!

Happy year of the tiger uppercut. pic.twitter.com/jCtWbmz5D8 — Teary Win (phonetic, y'all) (@ThierryNguyen) February 1, 2022

It's the year to show your skills.

Halo celebrates Black History Month

Say it loud! Log in to #HaloInfinite at any time in the month of February to add the Black History Month Pan Africa emblem and nameplate to your arsenal. pic.twitter.com/XqAOL58akB — Halo (@Halo) February 1, 2022

Jump in and get your emblem!

Another NFT meme

Spotify is into NFTs because they bought a bored ape for $100 million — Robin Tran 🏳️‍⚧️ (@robintran04) February 1, 2022

Can't even begin to understand the appeal.

Do not maintain the source formatting

Dear Microsoft: I never ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever want to paste and maintain the source formatting — Shaun Whorton (@ssh4un) February 2, 2022

I do not want to paste it and have it look weird. Why would I want that?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here is one of my favorite photos of Rad when he was a teenager. Fast asleep on his back. If you like this photo, you can see more of Rad over on Shackpets! Go and download it and start uploading photos of your own pet! You can even challenge other pets and vote which one you think is cuter.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.