Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q4 2021 earnings results miss both EPS and revenue expectations

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is the latest company to share its Q4 2021 earnings report, informing shareholders as well as the rest of the public of how the company performed during the last period. It’s been a turbulent several months for the company, and that’s reflected in this latest batch of earnings. In the report, we can see that Activision Blizzard missed both revenue and EPS expectations.

Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) Q4 2021 earnings report was shared on the company’s investor relation’s website on February 3, 2022. Here we see that Acti-Blizz brought in $2.163 billion in revenue over the quarter, which sharply misses the $2.83 billion expectation. The video game company also came in under expectations for its earnings-per-share, making $1.25 against an expectation of $1.31. These numbers are a symptom of what was not a very impressive financial quarter from Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick provided the following statement along with the earnings report:

As we look to the future, with Microsoft’s scale and resources, we will be better equipped to grow existing franchises, launch new potential franchises and unlock the rich library of games we have assembled over 40 years. Our 370 million players around the world and workplace excellence remain our focus. For investors, our recently announced transaction is the culmination of three decades of providing superior shareholder returns.

Though these reports are usually accompanied by an earnings call, Activision Blizzard decided to forgo such a call this time around, reportedly due to the recent acquisition by Microsoft. It will be interesting to follow Activision Blizzard’s business moving forward and see how the company performs in lieu of the aforementioned acquisition. For more on the financial side of the video game industry, Shacknews is your place.