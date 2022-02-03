Watch the Ghostwire: Tokyo February gameplay presentation here Bethesda will showcase gameplay and give us a behind-the-scenes look at Ghostwire: Tokyo in today's presentation.

Ghostwire: Tokyo was first revealed back at E3 2019 and has been one of the more mysterious games in Bethesda’s publishing line-up. Developed by Tango Gameworks, we haven’t learned a whole lot about the action-adventure game since its reveal, but that’s set to change soon. A new presentation today will give us a fresh look at gameplay in Ghostwire: Tokyo as well as a peek behind-the-scenes at the game’s creation. Here’s how you can watch it.

The Ghostwire: Tokyo February gameplay presentation will take place today, February 3, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed on PlayStation’s YouTube channel. If you don’t feel like going to YouTube, you can catch the stream using the embed above. If you can’t make it live, it will also serve as a VOD following the stream’s conclusion.

We’re not sure what to expect from the Ghostwire: Tokyo presentation other than the fact that it will give us a look at gameplay. A lot has happened since Ghostwire: Tokyo was first revealed at E3 2019. Creative Director Ikumi Nakamura left the studio, the game was delayed out of 2021, and Microsoft purchased its publisher. Despite Microsoft’s Bethesda acquisition, Ghostwire: Tokyo is still going to launch exclusively on PlayStation this March, with an Xbox launch coming somewhere down the road.

If you’ve been keeping a curious eye on Ghostwire: Tokyo, today will finally provide you with some concrete details on the upcoming action-adventure game. As always, we’ll be sure to report any major news on our Ghostwire: Tokyo topic page.