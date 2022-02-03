Mina the Hollower Kickstarter funded in less than 24 hours Yacht Club Games' latest project attained more than $500,000 worth of backing against its slightly over $300,000 goal.

Just a couple days ago, Yacht Club Games unveiled its latest upcoming project in the form of Mina the Hollower: A top-down action adventure title in the vein of classic Game Boy Color Games. The devs also launched a Kickstarter to fund its development. The goal on that Kickstarter was met within 24 hours of its launch and with plenty of time to spare, Yacht Club Games is now preparing stretch goals for Mina the Hollower’s backing.

It was on January 1, 2022 that Yacht Club Games first unveiled Mina the Hollower during its Yacht Club Games Presents event. A Kickstarter was launched alongside the unveiling with an original goal of around $311k USD to fund the project. The Mina the Hollower Kickstarter passed that goal in less than 24 hours and sits at around $536k as of this time of writing. With the original goal met, Yacht Club Games is prepping stretch goals for further funding. A Sound Test feature stretch goal has already been met that will give players an in-game music player. Cheat codes have also been set as a stretch goal, but more goals will be added down the line if the game gathers enough backing.

A top-down adventure set in a spooky world full of monsters, players will take on the role of the mousey Mina, utilizing various weapons and gear to traverse the world, defeat monsters, and solve puzzles. The aesthetic of the game is one that reminds heavily of titles like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Oracle of Ages/Seasons, as well as Gargoyle’s Quest.

With the backing of the game set, it seems that Mina the Hollower is assuredly happening. If you want to be part of helping the game meet its next stretch goals, there is plenty of time left. Stay tuned as we continue to follow Yacht Club Games and Mina the Hollower through its Kickstarter campaign, which ends on March 3.