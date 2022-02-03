Mario Party Superstars sold 5.4 million copies since launch The party continues as Nintendo records over 5 million units sold of Mario Party Superstars.

Ask anyone what some of their favorite couch party games are and you can expect to hear Mario Party listed. The franchise has been working its way into our hearts and palms since the days of the Nintendo 64 and it looks like that’s not letting up anytime soon. Nintendo has revealed that Mario Party Superstars has sold 5.4 million units, placing it quite comfortably in Nintendo’s million-seller first-party line-up.

Early on February 3, 2022, Nintendo released its Q3 2022 earnings report on its Investor Relations page. The report outlined the performance of the Big N along with key indicators, including information relating to console and software sales. In these pages Nintendo revealed that Mario Party Superstars has managed to sell over five million units since release, clocking in at 5.4 million units sold.

The impressive sales figures weren’t just limited to Mario Party Superstars. The critically acclaimed Metroid Dread also managed to sell 2.7 million units since its release in October. Beyond the software sales, the Nintendo Switch has just become Nintendo’s best-selling home console, beating the lifetime unit sales of the Wii.

Q3 2022 has been an absolute banger for Nintendo. Now that the busy holiday period has come to a close, the company no doubt has its eyes on the future with the likes of Kirby and the Forgotten Land releasing on March 25 and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild expected to release sometime soon. Keep your eyes trained on Shacknews for the latest on Nintendo, be it financial reports or upcoming announcements.