New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 153

It's time to get back into Final Fantasy 2. Will our team be able to take another step to defeat the emperor?
Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be getting back into our Final Fantasy 2 playthrough. This is my first playthrough of Final Fantasy 2 and I'm having a great time with it. During last episode, we made our way through the Snow Cave as well as traversing Kashuan Keep. That being said, we'll have to start making our way to the Dreadnought, to rescue Cid and Hilda. The Dreadnought is going to be our toughest challenge yet, but we have been leveling up our weapons and magic, so we should be prepared. Make sure you stick around after a brand new Skankcore64 episode starring Banjo-Kazooie, as we'll be getting started around 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. ET.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more Super Mario 3D World so stay tuned!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola