ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 153

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be getting back into our Final Fantasy 2 playthrough. This is my first playthrough of Final Fantasy 2 and I'm having a great time with it. During last episode, we made our way through the Snow Cave as well as traversing Kashuan Keep. That being said, we'll have to start making our way to the Dreadnought, to rescue Cid and Hilda. The Dreadnought is going to be our toughest challenge yet, but we have been leveling up our weapons and magic, so we should be prepared. Make sure you stick around after a brand new Skankcore64 episode starring Banjo-Kazooie, as we'll be getting started around 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. ET.

