Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q3 2022 earnings conference call here Tune into the EA's Q3 2022 webcast to learn more about the publisher's earnings, projections, and possible news on upcoming or ongoing games.

Today, Electronic Arts is set to release its Q3 2022 earnings results, detailing the gaming giant’s performance over the course of the previous quarter. While much of the details will be shared in the Electronic Arts’ earnings report, executives from the company are likely to fill in the blanks on various information and details related to the company’s games, relevant trends, and future concerns. For that, you’ll want to catch the webcast when we go live with it on a special ShackStream.

Electronic Arts Q3 2022 earnings report conference call

The Electronic Arts Q3 2022 earnings report conference call is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on February 1, 2022, according to details on Electronic Arts’ Investor Relations website. Shacknews will also be streaming the webcast when it goes live, so you’ll also be able to check it out on the Shacknews Twitch channel when it goes live. You can also check it out just below.

Electronic Arts is nearly always certain to to be interesting when its earnings drop. The company has seen success and some difficulty across its IPs with Apex Legends and franchises like FIFA and Madden still doing well, even as Battlefield 2042 currently flounders. With today’s earnings results, we’ll get a closer look at how these matters have affected the company, as well as executive moods on ongoing business. We could also hear EA’s thoughts on current tech trends, much like it shared on NFTs in its Q2 2022 earnings call.

Whatever the case, we’ll be seeing how Electronic Arts has been doing soon enough. Stay tuned to Shacknews earnings call coverage as we report on the latest earnings results and further news from the earnings call once it goes live today. As always, you can support our livestream efforts by subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel, which can be done for free if you have an Amazon Prime account linked to your Twitch account.