Rollers of the Realm: Reunion Stealth Trailer plays it sneaky on the silver ball Phantom Compass has a new trailer for its pinball RPG Rollers of the Realm: Reunion, showing off how to play it quiet in some of the game's segments.

Rollers of the Realm has been quite an interesting proposition as a pinball RPG. All of the elements of a pinball game are there, including flippers, bumpers, and all sorts of other arcade action, but it’s combined with fantasy-fiction RPG elements and theming. In its upcoming sequel, Rollers of the Realm: Reunion, part of that is playing it roguish and we learned exactly what that means in a new trailer showing off the stealth elements of the game.

Phantom Compass shared the new Stealth Trailer for Rollers of the Realm: Reunion with Shacknews on February 1, 2022. The new trailer shows off how gameplay works when you need to carefully navigate a situation. We get to see what it’s like to carefully navigate the ball through an array of patrolling enemies, including using narrow alleys and causing distractions to guide patrols elsewhere and create a safe path to progress. The trailer ends with arrival at a goal point where players would be treated to some traditional pinball gaming and progression.

Rollers of the Realm: Reunion has continued to look like an interesting extension of the blend of RPG and arcade first brought to us in the original Rollers of the Realm in 2014. Joining a Rogue, Knight, Mage, and Healer, we’re sure to see a myriad of gameplay elements the way we did in the Stealth Trailer as the game blends a fantasy-fiction world with the power of pinball. The game is currently slated to arrive on Steam and Epic Games Store sometime in 2022, so stay tuned to both the Phantom Compass Twitter and right here at Shacknews for more details.

Want to learn more about Rollers of the Realm: Reunion? Check out our previous interview with the Phantom Compass team about taking on the challenge of turning pinball into an RPG!