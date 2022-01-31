ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 151 Tonight, it's time for more Donkey Kong Country 3. Will tonight be the night we defeat Baron K. Roolenstein?

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're getting back into our Donkey Kong Country 3 playthrough. Last episode, we made our way through Cotton Top Cove and K3, two of the tougher levels in the game. That being said, the journey to stop Baron K. Roolenstein is only going to get harder from here. The next level is Razor Ridge, which could have one of the tougher boss fights in the game. After Razor Ridge it's a hop, skip, and a jump to Kaos Kore, the last level in the game if you don't collect all the bonus coins. Lucky for you that we ARE going for all the bonus coins in the game and the final level is actually Krematoa, the secret level hidden deep beneath the sea. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET, will we be able to find all the bonus barrels, travel through Krematoa, and defeat Baron K. Roolenstein for good!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tueday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more Final Fantasy 2 as well as the potential Super Mario 3D World finale so stay tuned!

