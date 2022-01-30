Weekend Discussion - January 30, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

New Halo trailer dropped

We're finally getting a Halo TV series, and now might be the perfect time. I guess if it was made a decade ago, it would look rather dated by now. With how incredible sci-fi TV shows are these days, this ought to be great.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku by one of the up-and-coming setters in the community. This one is designed to look like a campfire and features a new rule whereby digits along a line must sum to the same number within their regions. It's rather clever.

Deathloop speedrun

Deathloop is such a fantastic game, even winning the Shacknews Game of the Year 2021 award, and seeing it broken like this is mesmerizing. There's some really great commentary going on during this run, too.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Bloodborne is delightfully disgusting

Bloodborne fans when theres an umbilical cord pic.twitter.com/3x5f8E2rPi — 🧙🏻‍♀️Mama Sadie🔮 (@bloodbornepro) January 26, 2022

When is this game coming to PC?

Here's a Wordle tip for you

I have a huge advantage in Wordle because I have had the alphabet memorized for over 10 years. — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) January 27, 2022

Start memorizing the letter and you'll see your score get better.

That's a good insult

Got to the name-calling portion before a bar brawl and a guy called me a son of a bitch and I called him a “silly little goose” and everyone got quiet. 3 guys said they didn’t even want to fight anymore. 😔 — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) January 26, 2022

Great way to shut down a fight.

Some Cookie Monster insight

Dipping cookies in milk? Me get it, but who has da time? — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) January 28, 2022

Milk is for after cookies, right?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad sleeping on a favorite blanket of his. He loves a good nap. You can find more beautiful photos of him over on Shackpets! Go and download it and start enjoying more pictures of cute pets. You can even upload your own photos and challenge other pets!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.