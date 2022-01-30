New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Weekend Discussion - January 30, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

New Halo trailer dropped

We're finally getting a Halo TV series, and now might be the perfect time. I guess if it was made a decade ago, it would look rather dated by now. With how incredible sci-fi TV shows are these days, this ought to be great.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku by one of the up-and-coming setters in the community. This one is designed to look like a campfire and features a new rule whereby digits along a line must sum to the same number within their regions. It's rather clever.

Deathloop speedrun

Deathloop is such a fantastic game, even winning the Shacknews Game of the Year 2021 award, and seeing it broken like this is mesmerizing. There's some really great commentary going on during this run, too.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Bloodborne is delightfully disgusting

When is this game coming to PC?

Here's a Wordle tip for you

Start memorizing the letter and you'll see your score get better.

That's a good insult

Great way to shut down a fight.

Some Cookie Monster insight

Milk is for after cookies, right?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Here's a photo of Rad sleeping on a favorite blanket of his. He loves a good nap. You can find more beautiful photos of him over on Shackpets! Go and download it and start enjoying more pictures of cute pets. You can even upload your own photos and challenge other pets!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola