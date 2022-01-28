Unboxing: Starfinder Roleplaying Game: Beginner Box Shoot for the stars on a sci-fi tabletop adventure! We crack open a Starfinder Beginner Box set build to help any adventurer get started.

Paizo’s Pathfinder is a solid fantasy-fiction tabletop gaming system made for excellent adventures whether you go by the book or craft your own within its rules, but if you’re looking for something more futuristic or sci-fi oriented, then look no further than its sister game, Starfinder. Taking much of the rules and setup of Pathfinder to a cosmic setting, Starfinder is a great system for those who find sci-fi themes more to their liking, and recently, our own Greg Burke got his hands on a Starfinder Beginner’s Box to unpack on video.

The Starfinder Beginner Box is a great way to get started with everything you need to launch a proper Starfinder tabletop adventure. Priced at $39.99, the Beginner Box contains a Heroes’ Handbook detailing character creation and general rules, a Master Guide with details on how to create your scenario, a collection of seven polyhedral dice, and around 80 colored pawns showing off characters and monsters. For players, it also includes a collection of six premade character sheets, six blank character sheets, aid cards for rule references, and a double-sided play mat. Greg breaks it all out and shows off the art and collectibles included in the kit.

Starfinder is newer than Pathfinder, but it’s a solid tabletop gaming system nonetheless. The Beginner Box doesn’t just give you the tools to get started, but the Heroes’ Book also includes a module with which to get your feet wet and get a feel for the game. With that in mind, and from what you can see above, the Starfinder Beginners Box is a great way to get your sci-fi tabletop adventures underway with a group.

