New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Shackstream: Pokemon Legends: Arceus launch day playthrough

We're streaming some Pokemon Legends: Arceus to celebrate the game's launch day!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

After a build-up of excitement and anticipation, Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been released around the world. The latest chapter in the Pokemon series takes us back to the early days, when the relationship between people and Pokemon was quite fragile. In celebration, we’re going to be streaming a couple hours of Pokemon Legends: Arceus on our Twitch channel.

Shackstream: Pokemon Legends: Arceus launch day playthrough

Our Pokemon Legends: Arceus livestream will take place today, January 28, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. News Editor Donovan Erksine will journey through the Hisui region, catching Pokemon and working towards completing the Pokedex. We’ll take a look at the different environments found within the region, as well as several new mechanics.

During our stream, feel free to share your early impressions of the game. You can also toss us any questions you may have going in, as we’ve been lucky enough to spend a lot of time with Pokemon Legends: Arceus over the past week.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is an exciting new direction for the Pokemon franchise, something we expanded upon in our review. Now that the game is out, we look forward to celebrating its launch with our special ShackStream in just a little bit. Make sure that you bookmark our Pokemon Legends: Arceus topic page for any guide assistance that you may need along the way.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola