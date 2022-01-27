New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Evening Reading - January 27, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In today's video, Mark tackles a sudoku that, once solved, transforms into a second puzzle.

Glitter bombs and jail time

Devin Stone considers what the law has to say about an incident where people threw glitter bombs at someone else.

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion speedrun

Pretty great speedrun here that does not use the temple skip. This means there's no skipping to the end of the game.

Paradox time

Some interesting paradoxes to consider this evening!

Bobby knows how to live

I could go for this sort of relaxation right about now.

The only way we talk about NFTs is through memes

I can't wait for NFTs to slowly fade away.

Sneaky cat

Did you see it yoink the ball?

Hiding spots

So many good hiding spots for things!

Time to learn about blockchains!

Just kidding. Get yourself a wallet chain and live life like it's the '90s.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a snooze! There are more photos of him to find over on Shackpets. There are also heaps of other cute pets to look at too! You can even upload photos of your pet and challenge other pets to see which one is cuter!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola