Evening Reading - January 27, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus review: When Pokemon ruled the Earth
- The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection swings with extra Hz
- Rollers of the Realm: Reunion is skill shooting the franchise into a new era
- GameStop (GME) pauses NFT marketplace Creator sign ups
- Tim Cook says 'everybody's seeing inflationary pressure' as Apple reports 43.8% gross margin
- Chip supply on legacy nodes is Apple's biggest issue, says CEO Tim Cook
- Robinhood (HOOD) Q4 2021 saw 304% YoY increase in cryptocurrency exchange
- Apple (AAPL) Q1 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Robinhood (HOOD) Q4 2021 earnings results miss expectations, stock craters to new all-time low
- Path of Exile's next expansion is Siege of the Atlas
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
In today's video, Mark tackles a sudoku that, once solved, transforms into a second puzzle.
Glitter bombs and jail time
Devin Stone considers what the law has to say about an incident where people threw glitter bombs at someone else.
Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion speedrun
Pretty great speedrun here that does not use the temple skip. This means there's no skipping to the end of the game.
Paradox time
Some interesting paradoxes to consider this evening!
Bobby knows how to live
Man, dang ol’ Sunday vibes, man, just dang ol’ chillin pic.twitter.com/CevEtYsCHq— Boomhauer (@_Boomhauer) January 23, 2022
I could go for this sort of relaxation right about now.
The only way we talk about NFTs is through memes
Reject modernity, embrace tradition. pic.twitter.com/JStRjlAiqo— George Civeris (@georgeciveris) January 25, 2022
I can't wait for NFTs to slowly fade away.
Sneaky cat
Cat steals ball right under nose of dog.🐈🎾🐕😅 pic.twitter.com/W2JZr3y8Mu— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 25, 2022
Did you see it yoink the ball?
Hiding spots
Suddenly obsessed with this one man pic.twitter.com/a1Hlxx5e72— B☻N 🗝🐝🗡NONA??????? (@D4VEKAT) January 25, 2022
So many good hiding spots for things!
Time to learn about blockchains!
Real shit pic.twitter.com/rbSN3OFBtH— Teenage Stepdad (@TeenageStepdad) January 26, 2022
Just kidding. Get yourself a wallet chain and live life like it's the '90s.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad having a snooze! There are more photos of him to find over on Shackpets. There are also heaps of other cute pets to look at too! You can even upload photos of your pet and challenge other pets to see which one is cuter!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 27, 2022