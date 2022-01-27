Evening Reading - January 27, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In today's video, Mark tackles a sudoku that, once solved, transforms into a second puzzle.

Glitter bombs and jail time

Devin Stone considers what the law has to say about an incident where people threw glitter bombs at someone else.

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion speedrun

Pretty great speedrun here that does not use the temple skip. This means there's no skipping to the end of the game.

Paradox time

Some interesting paradoxes to consider this evening!

Bobby knows how to live

Man, dang ol’ Sunday vibes, man, just dang ol’ chillin pic.twitter.com/CevEtYsCHq — Boomhauer (@_Boomhauer) January 23, 2022

I could go for this sort of relaxation right about now.

The only way we talk about NFTs is through memes

I can't wait for NFTs to slowly fade away.

Sneaky cat

Cat steals ball right under nose of dog.🐈🎾🐕😅 pic.twitter.com/W2JZr3y8Mu — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 25, 2022

Did you see it yoink the ball?

Hiding spots

Suddenly obsessed with this one man pic.twitter.com/a1Hlxx5e72 — B☻N 🗝🐝🗡NONA??????? (@D4VEKAT) January 25, 2022

So many good hiding spots for things!

Time to learn about blockchains!

Just kidding. Get yourself a wallet chain and live life like it's the '90s.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a snooze! There are more photos of him to find over on Shackpets. There are also heaps of other cute pets to look at too! You can even upload photos of your pet and challenge other pets to see which one is cuter!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.