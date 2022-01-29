New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

How to catch Darkrai - Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Here's how you can catch the Mythical Nightmare Pokemon in Legends: Arceus.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Pokemon Legends: Arceus features a diverse cast of creatures from across different eras of the Pokemon franchise. This includes Legendary and Mythical Pokemon. One of the Pokemon that players can add to their team is Darkrai, the Mythical Pokemon first introduced in Generation 4. Here’s how you can catch Darkrai in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to catch Darkrai in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

To catch Darkrai in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you’ll first need to beat the game and roll credits. You also need to have save data for either Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl on your Switch. Once you’ve beaten the game, make your way to Professor Laventon’s office at the Galaxy Team’s headquarters in Jubilife Village. Interact with the Blackboard and you should see a Request titled “The Darksome Nightmare.” Accept the Request and a dialogue will automatically begin with Cael.

Once you’re finished speaking with Cael, head to the Coronet Highlands. If it’s not already night time, rest until nightfall at the Base Camp by speaking with the Galaxy Team member. Then, head to Clamberclaw Cliffs, which is located in the eastern region of the area. A cutscene will trigger, and you will encounter Darkrai.

Darkrai is an aggressive Pokemon and will immediately attack you, using Dark Void to put you to sleep and Shadow Ball to deal damage. We recommend you quickly send out a Pokemon to battle it. Darkrai is level 70, so whittling its HP down and successfully capturing it won’t exactly be a walk in the park.

That’s how you can catch Darkrai in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It’s worth reiterating that you can't take the Request and catch Darkrai if you don’t have save data for either Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl on your Switch. Shaymin is also available as a bonus Pokemon for owners of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola