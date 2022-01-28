How to get shiny Ponyta - Pokemon Legends: Arceus Here's how you can get your hands on Shiny Ponyta in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus delivered a fresh spin on the Pokemon formula by going truly open world, allowing players to explore and interact with Pokemon in a brand new way. As players spend more time with the game, they may consider hunting for some shiny Pokemon. Though these alternatively colored creatures are very rare, there’s one shiny Pokemon in particular that’s pretty easy to catch. Let’s look at how you can get a shiny Ponyta in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to get Shiny Ponyta - Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Shiny Ponyta can be found in the Horseshoe Plains within the Obsidian Fieldlands.

To catch shiny Ponyta, you’ll need to start the “A Peculiar Ponyta” Request by speaking to Yota on the bridge near the Training Grounds in Jubilife Village. He will tell you that the peculiar Ponyta can be found in the Horseshoe Plains, an area within the Obsidian Fieldlands. Head there and you’ll find a shiny Ponyta roaming the fields. Shiny Pony can be easily identified by the blue flames on its head and back.

The Ponyta is at a low level, so it shouldn’t be difficult to catch with a standard Pokeball. Once you catch it, show it to Yota and the Request will be completed. You don’t have to give him the shiny Ponyta, so it’s yours to keep after the request is finished.

Shiny Pokemon have been a staple of the franchise since they were introduced back in Generation 2. These alternatively colored versions of Pokemon are incredibly rare to spot, but shiny Ponyta is scripted to appear for this specific request, saving you potentially hundreds of hours of searching. It’s not the first time that Game Freak has done this, as the Johto games had the iconic Red Gyarados, which was also a scripted shiny.

Now that you know how to catch shiny Ponyta, you’re ready to get your shiny collection started. For more on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, stick with us here on Shacknews.