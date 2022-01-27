New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple (AAPL) Q1 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

The largest company in the known universe just put up another massive quarter. Check out all the details from Apple's Q1 2022 earnings results.
Asif Khan
Apple Inc. just reported their Q1 2022 earnings results, beating EPS and revenue expectations. EPS came in at $2.10/share on a staggering $123.9 billion of revenue. Apple points out that their sales were up 11% from the prior year.

Tim Apple and his CFO had this to say about the AAPL Q1 2022 earnings results:

“This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important. We are doing all we can to help build a better world — making progress toward our goal of becoming carbon neutral across our supply chain and products by 2030, and pushing forward with our work in education and racial equity and justice.”

“The very strong customer response to our recent launch of new products and services drove double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, and helped set an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “These record operating results allowed us to return nearly $27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

Developing...

