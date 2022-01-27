Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous console version coming in Autumn 2022 Owlcat Games' impeccable tabletop-turned-isometric-RPG is coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles later this year.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is a pretty great RPG. Even before you begin the opening chapters of the game, a vast amount of choices make your character truly your own and a huge amount of story-affecting decisions lay before you right after. It’s been confined to PC for the time being, but Owlcat intends to take it to further platforms later this year. The studio has confirmed it will be released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles in Autumn 2022.

Owlcat Games announced its upcoming plans for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on console, as well as upcoming DLC for the PC version, in a recent press release. According to the devs, Wrath of the Righteous will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in the autumn season of this year. The team originally wanted to launch the console version this spring but is taking some extra time to smooth the ports out as much as possible.

Part of the extra time given to the console releases of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous also includes the team working on new content for the PC version. The game is getting its first story DLC in the form of Inevitable Excess. This story DLC will be buyable standalone and included as part of the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Season Pass. Taking place after the turning point at the Worldwound in the game’s original story, Inevitable Excess will task players and their Mythic lineage with protecting the space-time continuum from collapse. New battles and choices await when the DLC arrives on February 15, 2022.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous was an excellent game in 2021, earning a solid Shacknews review and the Shacknews Award for Best RPG of 2021. With the Inevitable Excess story DLC around the corner and the console version coming this year, there’s plenty of reason to keep an eye on Owlcat and its solid Pathfinder sequel throughout 2022.