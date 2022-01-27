New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

IO Interactive offers free Hitman 3 upgrades after rough Steam launch

Buyers of Hitman 3 on Steam can reap some new benefits following backlash from players.
Donovan Erskine
2

After a year of Epic Games Store exclusivity, Hitman 3 was released on Steam. However, that launch didn’t quite go the way fans were hoping. In addition to server issues, players were frustrated at the fact that Hitman 3 and its DLC were all fully priced, despite being discounted on the Epic Games Store and being a year old at this point. Developer IO Interactive has now responded to that backlash, saying that Steam players will be granted free upgrades to the game’s Deluxe Edition and DLC.

IO Interactive made the announcement to players with a Tweet and blog post to their support page.

Players that qualify for a free upgrade won’t have to do much in order to claim the new bonuses. Simply launch Hitman 3 on the Epic Games Store and the new content should be available to you. If you bought the Hitman 3 Standard Edition, you’ll be upgraded to the game’s Deluxe Edition. If you purchased the Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition or the Hitman Trilogy, you’ll be upgraded to the Seven Deadly Sins DLC.

The free Hitman 3 upgrades and DLC are available to everyone who buys the game on Steam through February 19, 2022. For future updates on Hitman 3, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

