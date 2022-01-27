ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite Come and join the Shack Staff as we practice a big team-building exercise with Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite rewards teams that work together well. Brutal efficiency is rewarded with victory. As part of our efforts to be the best team ever, we here at Shacknews are jumping into Halo Infinite for some Big Team Building – our attempt at being a united front. Come and join in the fun at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Halo Infinite stream is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and go for two hours. This week we’ll be trying to get a few games of Big Team Battle going for our team-building exercise. The exercise in question? Claiming victory at any cost. In the event that BTB doesn’t play nice, there’s the current Cyber Showdown event that’s happening, which we had a lot of fun playing last week.

If you’re getting caught up, Halo Infinite has had a bit of trouble recently with its Big Team Battle mode. This mode pits two teams of 12 players against each other as they fight over objectives (or just try to shoot each other). Despite these woes, the game has surpassed 20 million players, making it the biggest launch in franchise history.

