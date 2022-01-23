Weekend Discussion - January 23, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Some TV settings to consider changing

I might need to go and look at my TV and make sure it's set up correctly. What do you think of these TV setting recommendations? It seems like picking the correct settings can come down to luck, unless you know exactly what each one does.

Halo Infinite tips

There always seems to be a fast melee glitch in Halo games. For this one, you have to ensure the magazine is out of ammo. Ideally, you'd use the Sidekick as it provides the fastest melee animation.

Consider using the Threat Sensor on your ally. Sure, it gives away their position as they run around, but it can tank a shot. Whether they would have been shot were it not for the Threat Sensor is something worth thinking about.

Close-range Rocket Launcher kills often result in you dying. The Drop Wall is extremely useful as it will entirely nullifying the damage, provided you're on the right side of the shield.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I love a bit of sudoku and in today's episode, Simon tackles a thermometer puzzle where no digits are given and there are only three thermometers. What utter madness!

Joe Rogan is so clever

Joe Rogan: hamburgers are good but I am trying to eat less pork



Guest: hamburgers are made with beef



Joe Rogan: ham is from pork it says ham in hamburger



Guest: it is beef



Joe Rogan: that’s not what I’ve heard Jamie look that up — Tim Ross (@TimRossComedy) January 14, 2022

What a smart guy.

Classic sibling pranks

The ninja jacket throw is damn impressive.

Cat Tea

Cat tea. Waiting for a long time for every cup because we let the cat brew it. pic.twitter.com/hcnaRAh6Fi — translated cats (@TranslatedCats) January 16, 2022

For the purr-fect steep.

Angry beach cat

This cat looks so mad.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

