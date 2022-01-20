New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 20, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

For Simon's daily sudoku challenge, he tackles one that features a rather incredible construction.

Dunkey checks out Spider-Man

I still have fond memories of playing Spider-Man 2 on my OG Xbox.

Bringing trees back from extinction

This is a rather neat look at the date trees in Israel and what it took to bring them back.

The ultimate skateboarding trick

Twice as cool!

A look at how a bullet would move through the universe

The constantly-expanding universe is a wild concept to wrap your head around.

The Halo 3 servers on Xbox 360 were switched off

All of the emotions are coursing through my body.

Dumb window

It had every chance to get the word correct.

Losing a game in style

How frustrating.

Meryl Streep improvising her phone call

Don't Look Up was such a good film.

