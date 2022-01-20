Evening Reading - January 20, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
For Simon's daily sudoku challenge, he tackles one that features a rather incredible construction.
Dunkey checks out Spider-Man
I still have fond memories of playing Spider-Man 2 on my OG Xbox.
Bringing trees back from extinction
This is a rather neat look at the date trees in Israel and what it took to bring them back.
The ultimate skateboarding trick
this goes raw 🛹 pic.twitter.com/xxAamT7rhG— Roll7 is HIRING! 🛹 (@Roll_7) January 12, 2022
Twice as cool!
A look at how a bullet would move through the universe
Adding to @duetosymmetry discussion of expansion - here’s our universe (in conformal coordinates - copied from @tamarastro) - the max a bullet can travel is the inside the shaded red area. Whilst it will “travel” forever, it will experience only a limited chunk of the universe. pic.twitter.com/pdnqi0ovnj— Geraint F. Lewis (@Cosmic_Horizons) January 2, 2022
The constantly-expanding universe is a wild concept to wrap your head around.
The Halo 3 servers on Xbox 360 were switched off
Halo 3 Xbox 360 Servers shut down for good soon.— ADVANCEDgg | INSTILL (@InstillTV2) January 9, 2022
Respect to an unforgettable era. pic.twitter.com/H8aOEq4KIq
All of the emotions are coursing through my body.
Dumb window
This window is doing TERRIBLY pic.twitter.com/aKoxIJGygP— ~ (@daniel_barker) January 13, 2022
It had every chance to get the word correct.
Losing a game in style
I’d delete the game. pic.twitter.com/UGqtZsuw0m— Boom (@216doe) January 15, 2022
How frustrating.
Meryl Streep improvising her phone call
Meryl Streep improvised a different presidential phone call for ✨ every single take ✨ of the Oval Office scene in DON'T LOOK UP.— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 12, 2022
Here are 10 of them. https://t.co/inTvpVpBcJ pic.twitter.com/7XAe51z6AZ
Don't Look Up was such a good film.
