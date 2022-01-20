Evening Reading - January 20, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

For Simon's daily sudoku challenge, he tackles one that features a rather incredible construction.

Dunkey checks out Spider-Man

I still have fond memories of playing Spider-Man 2 on my OG Xbox.

Bringing trees back from extinction

This is a rather neat look at the date trees in Israel and what it took to bring them back.

The ultimate skateboarding trick

this goes raw 🛹 pic.twitter.com/xxAamT7rhG — Roll7 is HIRING! 🛹 (@Roll_7) January 12, 2022

Twice as cool!

A look at how a bullet would move through the universe

Adding to @duetosymmetry discussion of expansion - here’s our universe (in conformal coordinates - copied from @tamarastro) - the max a bullet can travel is the inside the shaded red area. Whilst it will “travel” forever, it will experience only a limited chunk of the universe. pic.twitter.com/pdnqi0ovnj — Geraint F. Lewis (@Cosmic_Horizons) January 2, 2022

The constantly-expanding universe is a wild concept to wrap your head around.

The Halo 3 servers on Xbox 360 were switched off

Halo 3 Xbox 360 Servers shut down for good soon.



Respect to an unforgettable era. pic.twitter.com/H8aOEq4KIq — ADVANCEDgg | INSTILL  (@InstillTV2) January 9, 2022

All of the emotions are coursing through my body.

Dumb window

This window is doing TERRIBLY pic.twitter.com/aKoxIJGygP — ~ (@daniel_barker) January 13, 2022

It had every chance to get the word correct.

Losing a game in style

How frustrating.

Meryl Streep improvising her phone call

Meryl Streep improvised a different presidential phone call for ✨ every single take ✨ of the Oval Office scene in DON'T LOOK UP.



Here are 10 of them. https://t.co/inTvpVpBcJ pic.twitter.com/7XAe51z6AZ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 12, 2022

Don't Look Up was such a good film.

