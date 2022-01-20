Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Raid release date Find out when you can dive into the unnamed Raid coming to Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

The Witch Queen is almost here for Guardians that enjoy Destiny 2. This massive expansion will bring a batch of new things to the game, one of which is a new Raid. We don’t have the name of the Raid yet, but we do have its release date.

The Witch Queen Raid release date

The release date for The Witch Queen Raid in Destiny 2 is March 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST according to TWAB. That gives players 11 days from the launch of The Witch Queen and Season 16 to prepare. Since the max Power in Destiny 2 is raising to 1560 (hard cap), it’s safe to assume that Guardians will need to grind Power for those 11 days. That said, Bungie tends to limit Power for their Contest Mode, putting everyone on an even playing field assuming they reach the floor. As of now, we don’t know what the Power cap for Contest Mode, but we’ll be sure to let you know when Bungie reveals that. Shoutout to the Shacknews Destiny 2 clan for their input on this information.

For those that aren’t aware, new Raids in Destiny 2 are a huge deal for the community. Bungie rewards the World’s First team to complete the Raid, and Contest Mode ensures that everyone is on a level playing field. This means that someone who can grind Power for 11 days leading up to the Raid doesn’t have an advantage of you if you’re busy working all day and only get an hour or two of time to play at night. It’s always an exhilarating day with challenging Destiny 2 content, and we can’t wait to dive in.

For more information on The Witch Queen, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. We’ve been building that up for years now, and it’ll only get better and better as we add more content in Season 16. See you in the Raid, Guardians.