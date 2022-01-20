Hitman 3 Version 3.100 patch notes launch Year 2 content, VR, and Elusive Target Arcade A big patch for Hitman 3 has kicked off the launch of its Year 2 content. Check out everything that has arrived in Version 3.100!

It’s a big day for IO Interactive and Hitman fans. After revealing exactly what’s in store for Hitman 3 and the Hitman trilogy this year, IO Interactive has finally launched Hitman 3’s Version 3.100 update. It includes the kick off of Year 2 content with PC VR and Elusive Target Arcade, but there are plenty of other fantastic features and tweaks included. You’ll want to have a look at the patch notes to see everything arriving in the game today.

Hitman 3 Version 3.100 patch notes

Hitman 3 Version 3.100 marks the launch of the game's first Year 2 content, including PC VR and the Elusive Target Arcade.

IO Interactive launched Hitman 3 Version 3.100 with patch notes to go with it on January 20, 2022. This is one of the first big steps into recently revealed Hitman 3 Year 2 content, featuring the inclusion of new modes such as VR play for PC players and the Elusive Target Arcade on all platforms. Hitman 3 also launches on Steam today and the Hitman Trilogy set is available on all platforms. Have a look at all of the additions, tweaks, and details in the patch notes below:

HITMAN 3 – Year 2 Patch New Content

Elusive Target Arcade

Elusive Target Arcade is a brand new game mode that takes the Elusive Target concept to the next level, mixes up the formula and introduces new challenges and unlockable rewards – all whilst keeping the essence of what makes Elusive Targets exciting and interesting to play.

On January 20, our launch batch of 3 Arcade Contracts will be added to HITMAN 3, one for each game in the trilogy. Across the launch batch of Arcade Contracts, you’ll be able to revisit 11 different ETs across 10 locations. The three contracts will be permanently available via the Arcade, whether you succeed or not. If you succeed in all missions of a given Arcade Contract, you’ll be able to ‘reset’ the contract and immediately play from the start. Failure at any point is met with a 12-hour lockout. Read more about Elusive Target Arcade in our Year 2 Reveal blog post.

Elusive Target Arcade will also bring new rewards to the table and the first one available is the Krugermeier 2-2 Dark. Complete any one of the Arcade Contracts in the launch batch to add it to your inventory.

HITMAN VR on PC

HITMAN VR arrives for HITMAN 3 on PC and all supported PC platforms: Epic Games Store, Steam and Windows PC (Microsoft Store). Plus, we’re supporting the entire World of Assassination trilogy. If you can access HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 within HITMAN 3 on your PC, you can play it all in VR. Read more about it in our Year 2 Reveal Blog.

For details about supported hardware and minimum specs, see our PC VR Player Support Page.

HITMAN 3 on Steam

At 7pm CET on January 20, we’ll manually be pressing the buttons to release HITMAN 3 Standard Edition, HITMAN 3 Deluxe Edition and HITMAN Trilogy on the Steam Store. This will allow us to coordinate the release at a time that fits with IOI in Copenhagen and Valve in Seattle. There won’t be any ‘coming soon’ page before this time, so we’ll be going from 0-100 once those buttons are pressed. The expected download size for HITMAN 3 is 65GB.

We’re releasing with support for Steam Achievements and Trading Cards – plus we’ll be including the Trinity Pack (the HITMAN 3 pre-order bonus) for free with all editions of HITMAN 3 mentioned above for the first 30 days.

If you’ve already played HITMAN 2 on Steam, the locations that you can access in that game will automatically be converted into an ‘Access Pass’ for HITMAN 3. These will be applied to your account and the locations should be available and ready to play from the first time you launch the game. Plus, you’ll be able to carryover progress from HITMAN 2 on Steam into HITMAN 3, but this process is not automatic. More details about progression carryover is on our Progression Carryover Player Support page.

HITMAN Trilogy

HITMAN Trilogy brings together the World of Assassination trilogy into a single package as a way for new players to get started in Agent 47’s universe. HITMAN Trilogy will be available digitally, starting at 2pm CET on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Epic Games Store, Steam (7pm CET), Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. More details are on our HITMAN Trilogy Player Support Page.

HITMAN Trilogy is available digitally on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Epic Games Store, Steam, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

HITMAN 3 RESOLVED ISSUES (Year 2 Patch: 3.100)

PS5hhhhhhhh

We’ve resolved an issue where audio could abruptly cut out or become muted during gameplay. This issue was especially prominent on PlayStation 5.

Xbox Access

We’ve resolved an issue where some Xbox players could intermittently lose access to content. After an investigation, we’ve identified that players who owned a lot of different Hitman content on the same console were most likely to be affected.

Improved Stability

We’ve made back-end changes to ensure a smoother online experience and reduce the number of ‘disconnection’ issues encountered by players.

Epic Achievements

We’ve added support for Epic Achievements and Avatars. More details can be found on the Epic Games Blog.

Windows PC Support

In addition to Epic Games Store and Steam, HITMAN 3 and HITMAN Trilogy are now available on Windows PC (Microsoft). Players on this platform (including PC Game Pass players) will have access to their existing HITMAN 3 progression that was earned playing HITMAN 3 on any Xbox console. That progression will also be synchronised between Xbox consoles and the Windows PC (Microsoft) versions of the game. Also, any Contracts created on this PC platform will be shared with Xbox console players and vice versa. These features are possible because Xbox Live is the central service that brings the two platforms together.

Shoulder Swap Controller

We’ve implemented a permanent fix for the ‘Shoulder Swap’ option, so that it’s now available when playing in Offline Mode with a controller.

Target Down Dialogue

We’ve implemented richer NPC dialogue that triggers when certain NPCs discover a target or VIP has been pacified, eliminated, or otherwise hurt. They will refer to them by name in several ways, such as when reporting their knowledge to a guard.

Lens Flare Reduction

We’ve resolved a handful of issues that could result in an excessively strong lens flare when certain light sources met reflective surfaces.

2 Easy 2 Silent

We’ve tweaked the unlock conditions for the ‘Silent Assassin’ trophy so that it unlocks more consistently according to the requirements.

Challenge Display

We’ve fixed an issue that could cause the menu UI to incorrectly display the mission that a challenge could be completed on. Now, the game will be more accurate when displaying what mission is best suited to complete a given challenge.

Glass Smash

We’ve resolved an issue where several glass panes were missing SFX when being smashed.

HUD Flash

We’ve resolved an issue where some HUD icons and messages would repeatedly flash during gameplay, depending on specific player actions.

We Use This To Fix

We’ve resolved an issue where the Versatile Assassin challenge on ‘The Author’ (H1 Patient Zero campaign mission) did not unlock, despite completing all the requirements. To ensure that the challenges are completed and tracked accurately, we recommend players complete all objectives and end the mission.

Dubai: Deadly Elevator

We’ve resolved an issue where NPCs that were attacked and thrown down an elevator shaft in Dubai would be pacified rather than killed. Now, only death awaits.

Dartmoor: Outdoors, Indoors

We’ve resolved an issue where 47 could see through a specific wall from outside the mansion in Dartmoor.

Chongqing: You’re Dead to Me

We’ve made changes to several areas in the Chongqing, so that any NPCs that find themselves outside of the playable area are classified as ‘killed’ and the bodies are ‘hidden’.

Chongqing: Table, No Table

We’ve tweaked the properties of an ‘invisible table’ in the Gluttony Gobble Escalation. Basically, it’s gone.

Mendoza: No Soup For You

We’ve resolved an issue where Agent 47 would be unable to move without being spotted, when starting as the Asado Chef.

Mendoza: Overly Persistent Prompt

We’ve removed a ‘prompt’ icon from near one of the persistent shortcuts in Mendoza.

Mendoza: Rich Harvest

We’ve made the Rich Harvest trophy/achievement slightly easier to unlock by not requiring the completion of a ‘hidden’ mission story on Mendoza. This should remove confusion amongst players who appeared to have fulfilled the requirements but did not receive the trophy/achievement.

Mendoza: Diana Dialogue

We’ve resolved an issue that could cause Diana’s dialogue not to trigger at the start of the Mendoza campaign mission.

Bangkok: Unusual Identity

We’ve resolved several issues where NPC names and images did not match up with the actual NPC in Bangkok.

Credit Where It’s Due, 3.100

We’ve updated the in-game credits where needed to reflect work done since the last patch, including new members of the team that have joined.

That covers the entirety of the Hitman 3 Version 3.100 patch. With the kick off of Year 2 content, are you diving back in? Are you jumping in on Steam now that it’s there? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!