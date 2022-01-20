New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony believes Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation [UPDATED]

Following the blockbuster acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, Sony expects existing contractual agreements to be honored.

Chris Jarrard
16

UPDATED 1/20/2022 @ 2:37 p.m. PT: Phil Spencer recently claimed via his Twitter that he had spoken with Sony leadership, confirming that existing contractual obligations for Activision Blizzard will be honored and the Call of Duty franchise will not be leaving PlayStation platforms as far as business goes for the time being.

Original StoryIn case you are just logging onto the internet for the first time this week, you may have missed a little bit of video game news. Microsoft surprised us all with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard on Tuesday morning and we are still in the fallout phase of the announcement. Many gamers had questions about what this news could mean for their favorite games. There has been speculation that Microsoft would make all Activision Blizzard IP exclusive to the Xbox and PC ecosystems, but rival Sony believes that existing contractual agreements will be honored. Sony and Call of Duty have long been partners and the popular shooter is likely to remain available for PlayStation owners.

A Sony representative spoke on the record with The Wall Street Journal about the situation. “We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform,” the representative explained. In recent years, PlayStation consoles have seen exclusive content for Call of Duty games as part of an ongoing relationship between Sony and Activision Blizzard.

It makes sense that Microsoft would look to avoid a messy legal battle just to pull Activision Blizzard IP away from Sony. On top of that, keeping a franchise such as Call of Duty away from the millions of active PlayStation gamers would most likely result in declining revenues. Having total control of a product has its advantages, but they aren't worth ignoring a massive market of customers ready to buy said product.

An unnamed source familiar with the situation spoke with Bloomberg and expects Microsoft to leave some games available on PlayStation systems while others would become Microsoft-exclusive. We saw this previously with Minecraft, which stayed platform-agnostic following its acquisition by Microsoft back in 2014.

For more coverage on the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard megadeal, be sure to keep checking in with Shacknews. Additionally, you can also have a look at 10 questions about Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard as written by Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia.

Contributing Tech Editor
Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 20, 2022 11:35 AM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Sony believes Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

    • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 11:40 AM

      Short term, yeah. Long term? Via a game pass app on PS maybe. :)

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 11:41 AM

      Sony then added: ”🤞”

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 11:44 AM

      Yeah I'm sure they paid 70B to not have exclusives

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 20, 2022 11:59 AM

        They will definitely have exclusives, but Call of Duty is kind of a unique property. So like the next Tony Hawk, or Spyro 100% that is a MS exclusive. Call of Duty however I wouldn't be shocked either way. It all comes down to money and whether or not Microsoft is willing to eat those losses.

        Also the big money maker for ActivisionBlizzard is King, whose annual profits are bigger than Activision and Blizzard's combined.

        • Ninja Wesley legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 20, 2022 2:36 PM

          I keep hearing people say King makes more than Activision Blizzard combined but if you look at the revenue that just isn't true. Yes, King makes more than Activision or Blizzard individually but as far as the statistics I'm seeing King doesn't make more than both COMBINED. So it's confusing to see people stating this like it's fact.

    • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 11:49 AM

      The deal isn't going to close until mid 2023, and until then Activision is still an independent company. So at the bare minimum this years, and next years Call of Duty games will be multiplatform. I think the real question comes in for 2024.

      And from listening to Jeff Grubb on the Bombcast this week I guess Microsoft did actually consider keeping Bethesda games multiplatform but determined that a $500m loss over 10 years was worth keeping Starfield/Elder Scrolls exclusive. When it comes to Call of Duty you are looking at billions in losses over 10 years so it wouldn't surprise me if CoD stays multi-platform, similar to how Minecraft is multi-platform.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 20, 2022 12:12 PM

        well, they said close by the end of MS FY 2023, which ends June 30 2023. It can close any time before that. And typically a deal like this doesn't close in the last month of a FY.

        I bet it closes April 2023. That way MS can figure out what it is depreciating for the end of year report.

        • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 20, 2022 12:17 PM

          We also don't know what sort of co-marketing or other deals Activision has in place for Call of Duty. Which is why I guessed that 2024 would be the first possible MS Exclusive CoD (provided there aren't any agreements with Sony, or Mountain Dew or whomever in place) since it gives MS time to fully evaluate everything without having to rush to make a decision on the 2023 Call of Duty in 6 months.

          • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 20, 2022 12:18 PM

            Yep - but all of those have buyout clauses. MS could pay them all off if they wanted to.

            • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 20, 2022 12:22 PM

              Yeah that just is part of the math. As I mentioned below it really wouldn't surprise me if they kept CoD multiplatform. Everything else besides CoD I expect will be Xbox/PC exclusive including Blizzard games.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 20, 2022 12:14 PM

        And from listening to Jeff Grubb on the Bombcast this week I guess Microsoft did actually consider keeping Bethesda games multiplatform but determined that a $500m loss over 10 years was worth keeping Starfield/Elder Scrolls exclusive. When it comes to Call of Duty you are looking at billions in losses over 10 years so it wouldn't surprise me if CoD stays multi-platform, similar to how Minecraft is multi-platform.

        agreed. but what MS could do is keep CoD multiplatform and instead of doing yearly, expand the games to 2 year intervals, have content that goes past the firsts year, and take one of the teams off CoD to work on new IPs focused on Xbox. that would not shock me .

        • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 20, 2022 12:19 PM

          That was my thought as well. Move CoD to an every other year cadence. Let some of the other studios that are currently CoD support studios branch out.

          • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 20, 2022 12:20 PM

            and all the support groups like Raven. beef up the core teams, use the MS resources around the world to do the support work, and get those other groups back to making new games.

            • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 20, 2022 12:51 PM

              Yeah. Not sure who is left at Raven but with Phil Spencer talking about heXen I think we have a match.

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 20, 2022 12:17 PM

        The deal can close as early as July 2022 as that's the start fiscal year.

      • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 20, 2022 2:33 PM

        damn mid 2023, they could squeeze out like two or three call of duty games in that time

    • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 11:53 AM

      Kinda like the drinking buddy who thinks thinks he'll be going out just as often after marriage and kids.

    • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 12:16 PM

      People that say Call of Duty doesn't matter to Sony are just finding out it does.

    • Amadan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 12:19 PM

      They only said they expect existing contracts to be honored. Because of course they will be.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 12:19 PM

      Of course they do. Not gonna dare say anything else.

    • K1Bond007 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 12:23 PM

      I really don't see Microsoft making Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox at any point. Doesn't make sense. Call of Duty made 3 billion in 2020 and even though Vanguard had notoriously poor sales (for Call of Duty), it was still the #1 game on PlayStation. That won't translate if you just cut and put it all on Xbox. You're leaving a good billion or so on the table. So undoubtedly a game like Call of Duty they'll continue to sell on PlayStation, but every GamePass subscriber will get it day 1 which is by far the better deal.

      Frankly, this is all archaic-sounding because the future isn't Xbox vs PlayStation. It's GamePass vs whatever the fuck Sony introduces. They'll sell you Call of Duty on PlayStation for $70 for as long as physical games matter, sure, but it won't be available on Sony's GamePass clone. We're witnessing the birth of Netflix vs Disney+ in gaming right now and Microsoft is positioned well to be the top dog.

      • nosseman legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 20, 2022 12:48 PM

        Gamepass is starting to get pretty big.

        Now it has 25 million paying customers.

        Is it a wild guess that exclusive to Gamepass will generate 5 million more subscribers?

        That is 600 million per year plus showing healthy gains in paying subscribers will drive the stock price up.

        • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 20, 2022 12:57 PM

          Activision has 400 million active players monthly. Gamepass has had 40% growth this last year increasing to 25 million. Buying Activision is a direct purchase to increase Gamepass subscriptions, I personally don't think you cut the Activision's biggest property out of the exclusive to Gamepass deal just so you can be a publisher to Sony.

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 20, 2022 12:59 PM

        I'm curious to see what they do with CoD in terms of Game Pass -- will they include it? Will they include both single and multi-player? They just spent a lot of money for Activision ... what are they making annually in Game Pass subs?

      • yosemiteclimber legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 20, 2022 3:52 PM

        They'd be losing out on way too much money I'd think - this buyout wasn't exactly cheap either, they have quit a deficit to make up so shunning Sony consoles seems like a bad idea (to me at least!).

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 12:59 PM

      Sure it will. Microsoft just wants you to buy their products, they don't really care much where you use them.

      If someone's willing to spend $60-90 on a copy of CoD for PlayStation, they'll definitely be willing to sell it.

      Sony's going to be competing with the fact that someone can pay $15/mo and play CoD as well as hundreds of OTHER games on Xbox, though.

      • Kub666 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 20, 2022 2:27 PM

        They will make a calculation of what is more profitable in the long run and go with it. Last time around they came to conclusion that all new Bethesda games must be exclusives, it will be no different this time I'm sure.

        I remember the same arguments here and the same PR from Spencer after Bethesda deal and in the end MS goes all in on exclusives, as they intended from the beginning. I don't see Diablo 4 or COD coming to Playstation in 2024, just as there will be no Doom or Elder Scrolls on PS.

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 1:44 PM

      Maybe Sony will offer a smaller cut to keep it.

    • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 2:12 PM

      https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/1484273335139651585

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 3:56 PM

      ". I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard"

      and when those agreements run out......

    • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 4:10 PM

      Is it as big as Minecraft, or is it more like a Bethesda property?

