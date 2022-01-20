New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony believes Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Following the blockbuster acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, Sony expects existing contractual agreements to be honored.

Chris Jarrard
Chris Jarrard
7

In case you are just logging onto the internet for the first time this week, you may have missed a little bit of video game news. Microsoft surprised us all with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard on Tuesday morning and we are still in the fallout phase of the announcement. Many gamers had questions about what this news could mean for their favorite games. There has been speculation that Microsoft would make all Activision Blizzard IP exclusive to the Xbox and PC ecosystems, but rival Sony believes that existing contractual agreements will be honored. Sony and Call of Duty have long been partners and the popular shooter is likely to remain available for PlayStation owners.

A Sony representative spoke on the record with The Wall Street Journal about the situation. “We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform,” the representative explained. In recent years, PlayStation consoles have seen exclusive content for Call of Duty games as part of an ongoing relationship between Sony and Activision Blizzard.

It makes sense that Microsoft would look to avoid a messy legal battle just to pull Activision Blizzard IP away from Sony. On top of that, keeping a franchise such as Call of Duty away from the millions of active PlayStation gamers would most likely result in declining revenues. Having total control of a product has its advantages, but they aren't worth ignoring a massive market of customers ready to buy said product.

An unnamed source familiar with the situation spoke with Bloomberg and expects Microsoft to leave some games available on PlayStation systems while others would become Microsoft-exclusive. We saw this previously with Minecraft, which stayed platform-agnostic following its acquisition by Microsoft back in 2014.

For more coverage on the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard megadeal, be sure to keep checking in with Shacknews. Additionally, you can also have a look at 10 questions about Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard as written by Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia.

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 20, 2022 11:35 AM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Sony believes Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

    • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 11:40 AM

      Short term, yeah. Long term? Via a game pass app on PS maybe. :)

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 11:41 AM

      Sony then added: ”🤞”

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 11:44 AM

      Yeah I'm sure they paid 70B to not have exclusives

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 20, 2022 11:59 AM

        They will definitely have exclusives, but Call of Duty is kind of a unique property. So like the next Tony Hawk, or Spyro 100% that is a MS exclusive. Call of Duty however I wouldn't be shocked either way. It all comes down to money and whether or not Microsoft is willing to eat those losses.

        Also the big money maker for ActivisionBlizzard is King, whose annual profits are bigger than Activision and Blizzard's combined.

    • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 11:49 AM

      The deal isn't going to close until mid 2023, and until then Activision is still an independent company. So at the bare minimum this years, and next years Call of Duty games will be multiplatform. I think the real question comes in for 2024.

      And from listening to Jeff Grubb on the Bombcast this week I guess Microsoft did actually consider keeping Bethesda games multiplatform but determined that a $500m loss over 10 years was worth keeping Starfield/Elder Scrolls exclusive. When it comes to Call of Duty you are looking at billions in losses over 10 years so it wouldn't surprise me if CoD stays multi-platform, similar to how Minecraft is multi-platform.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 20, 2022 12:12 PM

        well, they said close by the end of MS FY 2023, which ends June 30 2023. It can close any time before that. And typically a deal like this doesn't close in the last month of a FY.

        I bet it closes April 2023. That way MS can figure out what it is depreciating for the end of year report.

        • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 20, 2022 12:17 PM

          We also don't know what sort of co-marketing or other deals Activision has in place for Call of Duty. Which is why I guessed that 2024 would be the first possible MS Exclusive CoD (provided there aren't any agreements with Sony, or Mountain Dew or whomever in place) since it gives MS time to fully evaluate everything without having to rush to make a decision on the 2023 Call of Duty in 6 months.

          • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 20, 2022 12:18 PM

            Yep - but all of those have buyout clauses. MS could pay them all off if they wanted to.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 20, 2022 12:14 PM

        And from listening to Jeff Grubb on the Bombcast this week I guess Microsoft did actually consider keeping Bethesda games multiplatform but determined that a $500m loss over 10 years was worth keeping Starfield/Elder Scrolls exclusive. When it comes to Call of Duty you are looking at billions in losses over 10 years so it wouldn't surprise me if CoD stays multi-platform, similar to how Minecraft is multi-platform.

        agreed. but what MS could do is keep CoD multiplatform and instead of doing yearly, expand the games to 2 year intervals, have content that goes past the firsts year, and take one of the teams off CoD to work on new IPs focused on Xbox. that would not shock me .

        • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 20, 2022 12:19 PM

          That was my thought as well. Move CoD to an every other year cadence. Let some of the other studios that are currently CoD support studios branch out.

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 20, 2022 12:17 PM

        The deal can close as early as July 2022 as that's the start fiscal year.

    • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 11:53 AM

      Kinda like the drinking buddy who thinks thinks he'll be going out just as often after marriage and kids.

    • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 12:16 PM

      People that say Call of Duty doesn't matter to Sony are just finding out it does.

    • Amadan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 12:19 PM

      They only said they expect existing contracts to be honored. Because of course they will be.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 12:19 PM

      Of course they do. Not gonna dare say anything else.

