Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.4.0.3 patch notes Here's what's changing with Hotfix 3.4.0.3 in Destiny 2.

Bungie just released the notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.4.0.3. These notes tackle a wide range of issues from the responsiveness of the Ogre in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon to the color blind settings being reverted. Let’s dig in.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.4.0.3

Activities

Dares of Eternity: Fixed a rare crash that could occur during the Crota boss encounter

Dungeon - Grasp of Avarice: Improved responsiveness of Phryzhia (Ogre boss) becoming vulnerable when the cursed idol buff is activated

Gambit

Fixed an issue where defeating enemies with a finisher could cause a crash

Note: The team is continuing to investigate general crashes in Gambit. Please continue to report issues to the #Help forum on Bungie.net

Crucible

Fixed an issue where invisible geometry could block bullets or movement on some curved surfaces

Weapons

Fixed an issue that was preventing the ability to equip Exotic Ornaments to the Wish-Ender bow

Abilities

Fixed an issue where Hunter class ability cooldown times would increase if the player's Mobility stat was over 100

Players may now increase their Mobility to whatever value over 100 that they desire without detriment to their cooldown timers, even if it provides no real benefit

Seriously, go ahead

Max that stat out

We dare you

Show us how high you can get your Mobility

General

Reverted a change to Deuteranopia, Protanopia, and Tritanopia Colorblind Modes default colors to address community feedback

Improved Roster grouping and sorting algorithms to generally improve Roster performance

You can view the full patch notes from Bungie if you'd prefer.

Even as someone who is color blind, I find the damage fix for the Ogre in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon more notable than the color blind settings. I just don’t use the settings. Not because they wouldn’t help me – I often can’t tell the difference between a Void shield and an Arc shield without looking closely – but because I’m so used to the default color settings in Destiny 2 that I’ve never been able to take advantage of the protanopia option. It just makes Destiny 2 look like a different game, so I choose the color struggle over the benefit of the settings. Can’t wait to slap that Ogre, though.

For more on what’s happening in the lives of Guardians, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. We’ve got hundreds of guides for Guardians of all skill levels. No matter what you’re doing, we’ve got a guide for that.