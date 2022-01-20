Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.4.0.3 patch notes
Here's what's changing with Hotfix 3.4.0.3 in Destiny 2.
Bungie just released the notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.4.0.3. These notes tackle a wide range of issues from the responsiveness of the Ogre in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon to the color blind settings being reverted. Let’s dig in.
Activities
- Dares of Eternity: Fixed a rare crash that could occur during the Crota boss encounter
- Dungeon - Grasp of Avarice: Improved responsiveness of Phryzhia (Ogre boss) becoming vulnerable when the cursed idol buff is activated
Gambit
- Fixed an issue where defeating enemies with a finisher could cause a crash
- Note: The team is continuing to investigate general crashes in Gambit. Please continue to report issues to the #Help forum on Bungie.net
Crucible
- Fixed an issue where invisible geometry could block bullets or movement on some curved surfaces
Weapons
- Fixed an issue that was preventing the ability to equip Exotic Ornaments to the Wish-Ender bow
Abilities
- Fixed an issue where Hunter class ability cooldown times would increase if the player's Mobility stat was over 100
- Players may now increase their Mobility to whatever value over 100 that they desire without detriment to their cooldown timers, even if it provides no real benefit
- Seriously, go ahead
- Max that stat out
- We dare you
- Show us how high you can get your Mobility
General
- Reverted a change to Deuteranopia, Protanopia, and Tritanopia Colorblind Modes default colors to address community feedback
- Improved Roster grouping and sorting algorithms to generally improve Roster performance
You can view the full patch notes from Bungie if you'd prefer.
Even as someone who is color blind, I find the damage fix for the Ogre in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon more notable than the color blind settings. I just don’t use the settings. Not because they wouldn’t help me – I often can’t tell the difference between a Void shield and an Arc shield without looking closely – but because I’m so used to the default color settings in Destiny 2 that I’ve never been able to take advantage of the protanopia option. It just makes Destiny 2 look like a different game, so I choose the color struggle over the benefit of the settings. Can’t wait to slap that Ogre, though.
