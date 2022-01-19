New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 19, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a rather wild-looking sudoku today that focuses on limitations across the rows and columns in the form of "watchtowers".

Talking about dimensions

It's time to learn about dimensions!

Environmental storytelling at its finest

Halo Infinite's campaign is so good.

Communicating through Wordle results

How good is Arrival?

Pocket sand!

I need this toy in my life.

Kim Kitsuragi fan art

Disco Elysium is so good, and it's because of Kim.

The perfect pillow

One of the most iconic moments in gaming.

Xbox 360 games just hit different

What a fantastic time for gamers.

Some nice imagery

There's so much warmth to be found in the cold.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Now, go and download Shackpets. No, seriously. Go and get it and start voting for Rad every chance you get. I want to see my sweet ginger boy winning all the challenges!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola