Evening Reading - January 19, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- 10 questions about Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard
- Rainbow Six Extraction review: Invasion tactics
- Total War: Warhammer 3 is going all-in on player immersion
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of January 18, 2022
- Shacknews Hall of Fame
- Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis interview: Serving on Apple Arcade
- Fortnite adds Tilted Towers and the legendary Klombos
- Dragon Age producer Mark Darrah slams 'BioWare magic' as a process of crunch
- Original Duke Nukem 3D theme midi file posted by composer Lee Jackson
- Former Firaxis & XCOM devs form new Bit Reactor studio
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a rather wild-looking sudoku today that focuses on limitations across the rows and columns in the form of "watchtowers".
Talking about dimensions
It's time to learn about dimensions!
Environmental storytelling at its finest
It probably did get some farfare...I posted this after playtesting #HaloInfinite one evening. I ran across this locker, but it had no set dressing. I went into the editor, dropped some crates, the MREs, a weapon, & grenades. It felt really good. I was telling a small story. 1/4 https://t.co/TVUAJSZdp1 pic.twitter.com/CTbDZwtrsS— Kevin Schmitt (@kevindschmitt) January 10, 2022
Halo Infinite's campaign is so good.
Communicating through Wordle results
January 10, 2022
How good is Arrival?
Pocket sand!
January 11, 2022
I need this toy in my life.
Kim Kitsuragi fan art
디스코 엘리시움— 울새(ulsae) (@ulsae1995) January 10, 2022
킴 키츠라기
Disco Elysium
Kim Kitsuragi pic.twitter.com/mPp2p7xJuH
Disco Elysium is so good, and it's because of Kim.
The perfect pillow
Best thing I've bought in a while tbh 😂 pic.twitter.com/dBZrAhbWmh— Hannah Smith 🌙 (@Raeyukaa) January 11, 2022
One of the most iconic moments in gaming.
Xbox 360 games just hit different
okay made this now i have to get back to work pic.twitter.com/uCUeOoidcb— Nate Berens - 𝔼𝕗𝕗𝕚𝕘𝕪 Dev (@ludodrome) January 11, 2022
What a fantastic time for gamers.
Some nice imagery
Warm Lights in Cold Places pic.twitter.com/BRAANVf0sE— Henri Prestes (@HenriPrestes) January 12, 2022
There's so much warmth to be found in the cold.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Now, go and download Shackpets. No, seriously. Go and get it and start voting for Rad every chance you get. I want to see my sweet ginger boy winning all the challenges!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 19, 2022