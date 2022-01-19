When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 end? Here's when this Fortnite season will end and the next will begin.

Fortnite ushered in a new era of the battle royale game with the release of Chapter 3 Season 1, which saw a new map, new weapons, and a new slate of unlockables and cosmetics. As time has gone on, avid players are growing curious about what’s in store for the game beyond the horizons of the current season. With that, let’s look at when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will end.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 end?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022. This is confirmed by Epic Games via text found in the game’s Battle Pass menu. “Chapter 3 - Season 1 through March 19.” That is the date that you can expect the current Fortnite Season to conclude. When Chapter 3 Season 1 ends, so will its Battle Pass, as well as several of its exclusive items and locations.

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 set to conclude on March 19, we can expect Chapter 3 Season 2 to begin the next day on March 20. With the new season, we can also expect a new Battle Pass, new items, and some changes to the map and its existing POIs. Chapter 3 saw the island get flipped over, and that was the theme for Season 1. It’s likely that Season 2 will have its own unique theme and further the story.

If you’ve yet to finish the Battle Pass for this season, you’ve got until Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 ends on March 19, 2022, to finish it. Of course, this is always subject to change. Epic Games has adjusted the end date for a season many times in the past and could do it again if they see fit. For more on what’s the latest with Fortnite, stick with us here on Shacknews.