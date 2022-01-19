New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 end?

Here's when this Fortnite season will end and the next will begin.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Fortnite ushered in a new era of the battle royale game with the release of Chapter 3 Season 1, which saw a new map, new weapons, and a new slate of unlockables and cosmetics. As time has gone on, avid players are growing curious about what’s in store for the game beyond the horizons of the current season. With that, let’s look at when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will end.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 end?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022. This is confirmed by Epic Games via text found in the game’s Battle Pass menu. “Chapter 3 - Season 1 through March 19.” That is the date that you can expect the current Fortnite Season to conclude. When Chapter 3 Season 1 ends, so will its Battle Pass, as well as several of its exclusive items and locations.

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 set to conclude on March 19, we can expect Chapter 3 Season 2 to begin the next day on March 20. With the new season, we can also expect a new Battle Pass, new items, and some changes to the map and its existing POIs. Chapter 3 saw the island get flipped over, and that was the theme for Season 1. It’s likely that Season 2 will have its own unique theme and further the story.

If you’ve yet to finish the Battle Pass for this season, you’ve got until Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 ends on March 19, 2022, to finish it. Of course, this is always subject to change. Epic Games has adjusted the end date for a season many times in the past and could do it again if they see fit. For more on what’s the latest with Fortnite, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola