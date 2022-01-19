ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 109 Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.

It's time for another Wednesday retro gaming revival at Shacknews! Every hump day, I look forward to bringing you another installment of skankcore64, my personal trek through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America. Don't miss another exciting evening of classic games when it starts at 2:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 109 - Jinjo!

Previously on skankcore64, I spent a little time exploring Gruntilda's Lair in order to unlock my choice between two new levels, Freezeezy Peak and Gobi's Valley. I decided to take on the former and get a little frost-bitten before sweating it out in the desert dunes of the latter. It was a fantastic wintery wonderland full of dizzying heights, soaring mid-air attacks, and polar bear sleigh races. It took a little effort, but I was able to find every bit and bauble available to me at present.

Today, I'll be bracing for the heat in Gobi's Valley, the requisite sandy antithesis of all-too-familiar ice stages. Hopefully, I'll be able to find everything I need to keep this adventure moving towards those sweet end-game credits. If you know a few secrets behind this N64 classic, feel free to drop a hint in the chat. If you're as unfamiliar with the game as I am, there's no better way to get acquainted than by heading to Shacknews Twitch to enjoy the show!

I'd like to thank everyone who supports Shacknews livestreams in any capacity. You're doing it for Shacknews just by chatting with our hosts while they're live, sharing our livestreams on social media, or even hanging out in the chat for extra Shack Points. If you'd like to extend your support, please consider a monthly subscription to our channel. You'll get an ad-free viewing experience on Shacknews Twitch, access to the best emotes to use in any channel, and increased Shack Points to spend on fun rewards. Our guide on Prime Gaming has all the information you need to get started.