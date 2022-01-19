New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 109

Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.
It's time for another Wednesday retro gaming revival at Shacknews! Every hump day, I look forward to bringing you another installment of skankcore64, my personal trek through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America. Don't miss another exciting evening of classic games when it starts at 2:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 109 - Jinjo!

Previously on skankcore64, I spent a little time exploring Gruntilda's Lair in order to unlock my choice between two new levels, Freezeezy Peak and Gobi's Valley. I decided to take on the former and get a little frost-bitten before sweating it out in the desert dunes of the latter. It was a fantastic wintery wonderland full of dizzying heights, soaring mid-air attacks, and polar bear sleigh races. It took a little effort, but I was able to find every bit and bauble available to me at present.

Today, I'll be bracing for the heat in Gobi's Valley, the requisite sandy antithesis of all-too-familiar ice stages. Hopefully, I'll be able to find everything I need to keep this adventure moving towards those sweet end-game credits. If you know a few secrets behind this N64 classic, feel free to drop a hint in the chat. If you're as unfamiliar with the game as I am, there's no better way to get acquainted than by heading to Shacknews Twitch to enjoy the show!

I'd like to thank everyone who supports Shacknews livestreams in any capacity. You're doing it for Shacknews just by chatting with our hosts while they're live, sharing our livestreams on social media, or even hanging out in the chat for extra Shack Points. If you'd like to extend your support, please consider a monthly subscription to our channel. You'll get an ad-free viewing experience on Shacknews Twitch, access to the best emotes to use in any channel, and increased Shack Points to spend on fun rewards. Our guide on Prime Gaming has all the information you need to get started.

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library and follow him on Twitter @skankcore.

