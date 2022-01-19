Valorant Update 4.01 patch notes add Muted Words List Players will now be able to make a list of words and phrases they don't want to see used in Valorant's chat.

Toxicity is quite the issue in online multiplayer games, and smart angry people will find ways to express themselves even if you try to put up a barrier with the aim of keeping them from doing so. Valorant is no exception, but the latest update is bringing a social feature that should help. Update 4.01 brings the Muted Words List with it, allowing players to add words, phrases, and variations of those things they don’t want to see in chat. Moreover, Riot may use common Muted Words Lists to help improve its automated system. We’ve got the full Valorant 4.01 patch notes here.

Valorant Update 4.01 patch notes

Valorant launched the Update 4.01 patch with accompanying notes on the game’s blog on January 19, 2022. It includes details on the aforementioned Muted Words List feature, as well as further tweaks to things like melee and the Ares weapon. You can see it all just below:

Social Updates

Muted Words List added to the settings

Muted Word List is a new section you will find in your settings where you can type in variations of words/phrases that you, personally, would not like to see appear in-game We admit that some players are often smarter than our automated bad word detection system and continually find creative ways to type things we don’t want to in chat. This is why we need your help to make our detections better! Help us, help you.

For example: Let’s say “Riot” is a bad word (scary, I know). Our detection may catch the word “Riot” as one that should be blocked and penalized, but there’s a variety of different ways to spell Riot that we may not be catching: R!ot, R!0t, Ri0t, etc.

And no, you won't get "League of Legends" banned from chat We’re hoping that we can leverage the lists that you and others create to make the chat less toxic by comparing them across regions, and using the data we collect to improve our own detections of bad words. Thanks in advance for all that are willing to lend a hand. Let’s make VALORANT a better place for everyone!

Weapon Updates

Ares

Price increased from 1550 >>> 1600

Pitch recoil increased

Spread changed from .8 >>> .7 after 10 bullets to 1.0 >>> .7 after 13 bullets

Crouch benefits spread and recoil reduced from 40% >>> 25%

Melee (but for real this time)

The melee’s been too tricky to aim with, making it tough to rely on. So we’ve updated both left and right click melee attacks for more reliable Agent-whacking action.

Right click hitboxes are now 1.5x larger. Left click hitboxes are now larger than a right click and have a slightly longer range too.

Targets closer to the center of your knife attacks will get hit first, so you still have precision if you need it.

Bonus: Knifing walls now have instant feedback when slicing up walls (predicted on the client side)

Bugs

Weapons

Fixed a bug where the Origin collection idle animations weren’t playing for some levels and variants in Spectator mode

Esports Features

Fixed an issue where observer player hotkeys would change after side-swap.

Performance

Fixed an issue where performance charts that require NVIDIA Reflex were displayed and could not be hidden

That covers the entirety of the Valorant Update 4.01 patch notes.