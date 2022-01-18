Evening Reading - January 18, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Gotta love a blank sudoku puzzle. I can never quite understand how Simon manages to find the break-in point.

All of Us Are Dead Netflix trailer

This film looks great! I love to see different cultures tackle the zombie genre.

Halo Infinite mythbusting

Halo Infinite's sandbox allows for a whole lot of tricks and glitches, which leads to some wild myths.

A computer scientist explains zero knowledge

Given I've never heard of this before, the progression through each level is definitely needed.

Lessons from a 40-year-old

I’m so sorry to be sincere but today is my 40th birthday (this is insane to me) and here are some important things I’ve learned over the last few decades. I absolutely would not have internalized any of this when I was 20-39 so I don’t expect anyone to actually listen to me. — Helen Rosner (@hels) January 7, 2022

What lessons can you pass on?

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/4HjiV5ZGbA — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) January 8, 2022

In this episode, Bill attempts to sell his family's sauce recipe while Bobby slacks off and then redeems himself.

Relaxing with a big dog

pic.twitter.com/JGaScAgl6c — Things I wanted to say but never did (@thingsiwantlol) January 7, 2022

Sometimes you've just got to give them a human hand to sleep on.

Sometimes long games are good

Hear me out pic.twitter.com/qSyXGBQJJr — Daniel Lucic (@danny_hr) January 8, 2022

But sometimes short games are good, too.

A great reason to get a PhD

getting a phd so when i get something in the mail that I've purchased i can say "Ah, just what the doctor ordered!" every single time until i die — Rox 🐧 (@theroxyd) January 9, 2022

Just be careful around apples.

