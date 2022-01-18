New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 18, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Gotta love a blank sudoku puzzle. I can never quite understand how Simon manages to find the break-in point.

All of Us Are Dead Netflix trailer

This film looks great! I love to see different cultures tackle the zombie genre.

Halo Infinite mythbusting

Halo Infinite's sandbox allows for a whole lot of tricks and glitches, which leads to some wild myths.

A computer scientist explains zero knowledge

Given I've never heard of this before, the progression through each level is definitely needed.

Lessons from a 40-year-old

What lessons can you pass on?

King of the Hill screens

In this episode, Bill attempts to sell his family's sauce recipe while Bobby slacks off and then redeems himself.

Relaxing with a big dog

Sometimes you've just got to give them a human hand to sleep on.

Sometimes long games are good

But sometimes short games are good, too.

A great reason to get a PhD

Just be careful around apples.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here is one of my favorite photos of Rad. If you want to see more of my favorites, go and download Shackpets! What are you waiting for? It's a free app where you can look at adorable pets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

