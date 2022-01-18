Evening Reading - January 18, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Nobody Saves the World review: I need a hero
- NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and the hidden environmental impact
- Astroneer on Nintendo Switch gives us good galactic pioneering on the go
- Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion
- Bobby Kotick to remain Activision Blizzard CEO and report to Phil Spencer following Microsoft deal
- ABetterABK to continue employee rights efforts despite Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard
- Xbox Game Pass misses growth goal after hitting 25 million subscribers
- Death's Door and Hitman Trilogy headline new Xbox Game Pass releases
- Read Nintendo's stance on anti-takeover measures before you start speculating on acquisition deals
- Some Activision Blizzard IPs likely to remain multi-platform after Microsoft deal
- How much money does Candy Crush make?
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Gotta love a blank sudoku puzzle. I can never quite understand how Simon manages to find the break-in point.
All of Us Are Dead Netflix trailer
This film looks great! I love to see different cultures tackle the zombie genre.
Halo Infinite mythbusting
Halo Infinite's sandbox allows for a whole lot of tricks and glitches, which leads to some wild myths.
A computer scientist explains zero knowledge
Given I've never heard of this before, the progression through each level is definitely needed.
Lessons from a 40-year-old
I’m so sorry to be sincere but today is my 40th birthday (this is insane to me) and here are some important things I’ve learned over the last few decades. I absolutely would not have internalized any of this when I was 20-39 so I don’t expect anyone to actually listen to me.— Helen Rosner (@hels) January 7, 2022
What lessons can you pass on?
King of the Hill screens
January 8, 2022
In this episode, Bill attempts to sell his family's sauce recipe while Bobby slacks off and then redeems himself.
Relaxing with a big dog
January 7, 2022
Sometimes you've just got to give them a human hand to sleep on.
Sometimes long games are good
Hear me out pic.twitter.com/qSyXGBQJJr— Daniel Lucic (@danny_hr) January 8, 2022
But sometimes short games are good, too.
A great reason to get a PhD
getting a phd so when i get something in the mail that I've purchased i can say "Ah, just what the doctor ordered!" every single time until i die— Rox 🐧 (@theroxyd) January 9, 2022
Just be careful around apples.
