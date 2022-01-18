Halo Infinite weekly reset time Here's when Halo Infinite's multiplayer resets with new Challenges and Shop items every week.

Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer is the quintessential online Halo experience. To keep players engaged, developer 343 Industries is often adding new content to the game, through Challenges, modes, and special events. These changes and additions typically come during the weekly reset. If you’re looking forward to the next batch of content or major update for the arena shooter, let’s look at Halo Infinite’s weekly reset time.

Halo Infinite weekly reset time

Halo Infinite’s weekly reset happens every Tuesday, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This is when a new round of Challenges become available, as well as their respective Ultimate Reward. It’s also when the in-game Shop rotates, bringing in new cosmetics while bidding old ones farewell. In addition to new content, this is typically when 343 Industries will deploy major updates and patches to Halo Infinite as well.

Essentially, Halo Infinite’s ecosystem revolves around the weekly reset on Tuesday. Special events like Fractures: Tenrai and Cyber Showdown always begin on the day of a weekly reset, and conclude on a weekly reset. If you’re grinding to wrap up Challenges or complete an Event Pass, you have until the weekly reset time on Tuesday to get it done.

There you have it, Halo Infinite’s weekly reset happens every Tuesday. If you’re an avid Halo Infinite player, Tuesday is likely the most exciting day of the week. It’s always fun to hop online and see what new cosmetics have made their way to the game, as well as any other potential surprises that 343 Industries may have in store. To keep up with everything you need to know about Halo Infinite, make sure you bookmark our topic page dedicated to the game. We also recommend following the official Halo Twitter account, as any important updates will be shared there.