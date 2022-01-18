New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Halo Infinite weekly reset time

Here's when Halo Infinite's multiplayer resets with new Challenges and Shop items every week.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer is the quintessential online Halo experience. To keep players engaged, developer 343 Industries is often adding new content to the game, through Challenges, modes, and special events. These changes and additions typically come during the weekly reset. If you’re looking forward to the next batch of content or major update for the arena shooter, let’s look at Halo Infinite’s weekly reset time.

Halo Infinite weekly reset time

Halo Infinite weekly reset time

Halo Infinite’s weekly reset happens every Tuesday, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This is when a new round of Challenges become available, as well as their respective Ultimate Reward. It’s also when the in-game Shop rotates, bringing in new cosmetics while bidding old ones farewell. In addition to new content, this is typically when 343 Industries will deploy major updates and patches to Halo Infinite as well.

Essentially, Halo Infinite’s ecosystem revolves around the weekly reset on Tuesday. Special events like Fractures: Tenrai and Cyber Showdown always begin on the day of a weekly reset, and conclude on a weekly reset. If you’re grinding to wrap up Challenges or complete an Event Pass, you have until the weekly reset time on Tuesday to get it done.

There you have it, Halo Infinite’s weekly reset happens every Tuesday. If you’re an avid Halo Infinite player, Tuesday is likely the most exciting day of the week. It’s always fun to hop online and see what new cosmetics have made their way to the game, as well as any other potential surprises that 343 Industries may have in store. To keep up with everything you need to know about Halo Infinite, make sure you bookmark our topic page dedicated to the game. We also recommend following the official Halo Twitter account, as any important updates will be shared there.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola