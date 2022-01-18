New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Crossfire Legion is putting a strategic spin on the popular FPS series

The team behind Homeworld 3 is creating the new RTS Crossfire game.
Donovan Erskine
1

Crossfire is one of the most popular first-person shooters in the world and is one of the most notable franchises in that space. The IP is looking to branch out from its original genre with Crossfire Legion, an RTS set in the futuristic military setting of the FPS, developed by Blackbird Interactive and published by Prime Matter. I had the chance to take an early look at Crossfire Legion ahead of its launch later this year.

Faction action

In Crossfire Legion, players will command troops in the war, with a commander from one of the game’s three major factions. The Global Risk are the peacekeepers of the group, rich in funds and technology. They’re led by Cardinal, a veteran commander that has the ability to call in an artillery barrage and increase soldiers’ rate of fire. The Black List is an underground mercenary group that sees themselves as freedom fighters, but others may label them as terrorists. Phoenix, their leader, can passively heal allies and teleport enemies to a ghost core outpost.

Crossfire Legion has a third primary faction that Blackbird Interactive is keeping a secret for now, but it will include its own commander with unique features and abilities. Crossfire Legion’s third faction will be unveiled this February.

The road ahead

During my preview with Crossfire Legion, the developers expressed what was most important to them when working on Crossfire Legion, both before and after its launch. A close relationship with players and clear communication was among their points of emphasis. They also state their intentions to add an army card system that will let players customize their troops, giving them some more personality and distinction.

Crossfire Legion is designed for competitive play, with players able to face off against each other or the AI. That said, there are plans for a single-player mode that will be narrative-based and entirely PvE. This will eventually include co-op scenarios as well. Additional post-launch plans include more multiplayer maps and Steam Workshop support, putting tools in the hands of players.

Under new command

The Crossfire franchise is seeing many iterations, and an RTS will hopefully offer a fresh take on the series. Crossfire Legion is set to release this year, but there is no current release date. However, the game will go into early access this April. Players are encouraged to communicate and give their feedback. For future updates on Crossfire Legion, stick with us here on Shacknews.

This preview is based on an early build of Crossfire Legion provided by the publisher. Crossfire Legion hits early access in April of this year.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

