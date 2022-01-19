Rainbow Six Extraction Controls and Keybindings
Before starting your Rainbow Six Extraction mission, get up to speed on the controls and keybindings for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction takes the series from a tactical multiplayer arena to a cooperative battle against an invading alien menace. If you're ready to defend the planet, you'll probably need to understand the basic controls. Let's take a look at the default controls and keybindings for Rainbow Six Extraction.
Rainbow Six Extraction PC Keybindings
These are the default PC keybindings in Rainbow Six Extraction. These can be changed in the Settings menu.
|Rainbow Six Extraction PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Move
|W,A,S,D
|Navigate/Drone Jump
|Space
|Prone
|Ctrl
|Sprint
|Shift
|Shoot
|Left Click
|Use Ability
|4 or Middle Mouse Button
|Aim/Action 1
|Right Click
|Ping
|Z
|Lean Left/Right
|Q and E
|Reload
|R
|Melee Attack
|V
|Interact
|C
|Walk
|Alt
|Switch Firing Mode
|B
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|React Explosive
|G or 3
|React Gear
|5
|Toggle UV Light/React Laser
|6
|Team Chat
|T
|Chat Wheel
|N
|Drone Scan
|X
|Game Menu
|TAB
Rainbow Six Extration PlayStation controls
These are the default controls for the PS5 DualSense and PS4 DualShock controllers in Rainbow Six Extraction. These can be changed in the Settings menu.
|Rainbow Six Extraction PlayStation controls
|Action
|Keybinding
|Move
|Left Analog Stick
|Vault
|X
|Crouch/Prone
|Circle
|Reload
|Square
|Previous Primary/Secondary
|Triangle
|Shoot
|R2
|Ability
|R1
|Aim
|L2
|Throw
|L1
|Look
|Right Analog Stick
|Sprint
|L3
|Melee/Takedown
|R3
|Ping/Chat Wheel
|Up
|Switch Firing Mode
|Left
|React Gear
|Right
|React Light
|Down
|Interact
|Hold Square
|Game Menu
|Touchpad
|Title Menu
|Start
Rainbow Six Extration Xbox controls
These are the default controls for all Xbox controllers in Rainbow Six Extraction. These can be changed in the Settings menu.
|Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox controls
|Action
|Keybinding
|Move
|Left Analog Stick
|Vault
|A
|Crouch/Prone
|B
|Reload
|X
|Previous Primary/Secondary
|Y
|Shoot
|RT
|Ability
|RB
|Aim
|LT
|Throw
|LB
|Look
|Right Analog Stick
|Sprint
|L3
|Melee/Takedown
|R3
|Ping/Chat Wheel
|Up
|Switch Firing Mode
|Left
|React Gear
|Right
|React Light
|Down
|Interact
|Hold X
|Game Menu
|Back
|Title Menu
|Start
Those are the default controls and keybindings for Rainbow Six Extraction. If something doesn't work for you, make sure to change your controls in the Settings menu. We'll have more guides over the next few days, so make sure to follow our Rainbow Six Extraction topic page for the latest updates.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Rainbow Six Extraction Controls and Keybindings