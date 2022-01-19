New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rainbow Six Extraction Controls and Keybindings

Before starting your Rainbow Six Extraction mission, get up to speed on the controls and keybindings for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction takes the series from a tactical multiplayer arena to a cooperative battle against an invading alien menace. If you're ready to defend the planet, you'll probably need to understand the basic controls. Let's take a look at the default controls and keybindings for Rainbow Six Extraction.

Rainbow Six Extraction PC Keybindings

Rainbow Six Extraction

These are the default PC keybindings in Rainbow Six Extraction. These can be changed in the Settings menu.

Rainbow Six Extraction PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Move W,A,S,D
Navigate/Drone Jump Space
Prone Ctrl
Sprint Shift
Shoot Left Click
Use Ability 4 or Middle Mouse Button
Aim/Action 1 Right Click
Ping Z
Lean Left/Right Q and E
Reload R
Melee Attack V
Interact C
Walk Alt
Switch Firing Mode B
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
React Explosive G or 3
React Gear 5
Toggle UV Light/React Laser 6
Team Chat T
Chat Wheel N
Drone Scan X
Game Menu TAB

Rainbow Six Extration PlayStation controls

These are the default controls for the PS5 DualSense and PS4 DualShock controllers in Rainbow Six Extraction. These can be changed in the Settings menu.

Rainbow Six Extraction PlayStation controls
Action Keybinding
Move Left Analog Stick
Vault X
Crouch/Prone Circle
Reload Square
Previous Primary/Secondary Triangle
Shoot R2
Ability R1
Aim L2
Throw L1
Look Right Analog Stick
Sprint L3
Melee/Takedown R3
Ping/Chat Wheel Up
Switch Firing Mode Left
React Gear Right
React Light Down
Interact Hold Square
Game Menu Touchpad
Title Menu Start

Rainbow Six Extration Xbox controls

These are the default controls for all Xbox controllers in Rainbow Six Extraction. These can be changed in the Settings menu.

Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox controls
Action Keybinding
Move Left Analog Stick
Vault A
Crouch/Prone B
Reload X
Previous Primary/Secondary Y
Shoot RT
Ability RB
Aim LT
Throw LB
Look Right Analog Stick
Sprint L3
Melee/Takedown R3
Ping/Chat Wheel Up
Switch Firing Mode Left
React Gear Right
React Light Down
Interact Hold X
Game Menu Back
Title Menu Start

Those are the default controls and keybindings for Rainbow Six Extraction. If something doesn't work for you, make sure to change your controls in the Settings menu. We'll have more guides over the next few days, so make sure to follow our Rainbow Six Extraction topic page for the latest updates.

