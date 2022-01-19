Rainbow Six Extraction Controls and Keybindings Before starting your Rainbow Six Extraction mission, get up to speed on the controls and keybindings for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction takes the series from a tactical multiplayer arena to a cooperative battle against an invading alien menace. If you're ready to defend the planet, you'll probably need to understand the basic controls. Let's take a look at the default controls and keybindings for Rainbow Six Extraction.

Rainbow Six Extraction PC Keybindings

These are the default PC keybindings in Rainbow Six Extraction. These can be changed in the Settings menu.

Rainbow Six Extraction PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Move W,A,S,D Navigate/Drone Jump Space Prone Ctrl Sprint Shift Shoot Left Click Use Ability 4 or Middle Mouse Button Aim/Action 1 Right Click Ping Z Lean Left/Right Q and E Reload R Melee Attack V Interact C Walk Alt Switch Firing Mode B Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 React Explosive G or 3 React Gear 5 Toggle UV Light/React Laser 6 Team Chat T Chat Wheel N Drone Scan X Game Menu TAB

Rainbow Six Extration PlayStation controls

These are the default controls for the PS5 DualSense and PS4 DualShock controllers in Rainbow Six Extraction. These can be changed in the Settings menu.

Rainbow Six Extraction PlayStation controls Action Keybinding Move Left Analog Stick Vault X Crouch/Prone Circle Reload Square Previous Primary/Secondary Triangle Shoot R2 Ability R1 Aim L2 Throw L1 Look Right Analog Stick Sprint L3 Melee/Takedown R3 Ping/Chat Wheel Up Switch Firing Mode Left React Gear Right React Light Down Interact Hold Square Game Menu Touchpad Title Menu Start

Rainbow Six Extration Xbox controls

These are the default controls for all Xbox controllers in Rainbow Six Extraction. These can be changed in the Settings menu.

Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox controls Action Keybinding Move Left Analog Stick Vault A Crouch/Prone B Reload X Previous Primary/Secondary Y Shoot RT Ability RB Aim LT Throw LB Look Right Analog Stick Sprint L3 Melee/Takedown R3 Ping/Chat Wheel Up Switch Firing Mode Left React Gear Right React Light Down Interact Hold X Game Menu Back Title Menu Start

Those are the default controls and keybindings for Rainbow Six Extraction. If something doesn't work for you, make sure to change your controls in the Settings menu. We'll have more guides over the next few days, so make sure to follow our Rainbow Six Extraction topic page for the latest updates.