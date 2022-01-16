New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - January 16, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The Antikythera mechanism

It's incredible to think that this kind of technology existed so long ago. This sort of thing redefines our understanding of ancient civilizations. Part of me also wonders what scientific discover have we made in recent years that, if we were to just implement it correctly, we could advance our technology further?

The James Webb Telescope

Let's continue our science trip with a look at the James Webb Telescope. To think that this hardware managed to successfully deploy is breathtaking. There were so many potential failures it had to overcome. I cannot wait to see the kinds of images that the James Webb Telescope delivers. Might we get more insight into the very first moments of the universe?

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be your daily reading post without a mention of sudoku. In today's episode, Simon takes on a killer sudoku, but there's something a bit special about this one.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

My mate and his cassowary

It's always hilarious seeing this image pop up on social media. The bloke in the background is a mate of mine. The bird, well, let's just say you do not want to go near it.

Fix the grid

The grid needs your help.

Super Mario 64 but terrifying

This is super creepy.

I need a Zweihander

And a special mask.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola