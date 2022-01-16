ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 108 Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.

Welcome to skankcore64, my personal journey through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America.

Episode 108 - Guh huh

On the last episode on skankcore64, I repeated a rollicking romp through Clanker's Cavern and quickly found the Jinjo's needed for the final Jiggy, as well as all 100 music notes to complete the level. Next up was a level called Bubblegloop Swamp and I assumed the worst, but instead, I found an area with great platforming and unique challenges with just the right amount of difficulty. After exploring for a while, I was even transformed into a tiny chomping crocodile, and it was actually a lot of fun!

I hope to see you later for today's episode, with more adventures of the bear and bird. I'm headed into more unknown territory as I haven't a clue as to what lays ahead. What kind of bespoke environment will I find myself in today?

