God of War PC graphics settings

Here are all the graphics settings for God of War on PC.
God of War is no longer a PlayStation-exclusive title as the award-winning game has gotten a PC release on Steam. The PC launch means God of War is now accessible to more players, and is enjoying some technical enhancements on newer hardware. As players look to get the most out of their experience, they’ll likely want to adjust their setting so that the game is as pretty as can be. With that in mind, let’s go through all of the graphics settings present in God of War.

God of War Graphics Settings
Setting Effect
Texture Quality Set the mipmap quality of the streamed textures.
Model Quality Set the quality of the model geometry
Anisotropic Filter Set the texture filtering quality
Shadows Set the dynamic shadow resolution and filtering
Reflections Set the dynamic resolution and sampling
Atmospherics Set the quality of dynamic fog
Ambient Occlusion Set the quality of self-shadowing

These are all of the graphics settings for God of War on PC. Values for each range from Low to Ultra. Playing on higher settings will be more demanding on your hardware, while lower settings won’t be so intense. Be sure to find the proper settings for your computer.

God of War PC display settings

God of War Display Settings
Action Button
Video Device Set the GPU device
Monitor Set the monitor for display
Display mode Set the display mode of the game window
Output Resolution Set the video resolution to display the game
Render Resolution The render resolution
Aspect Ratio Set the aspect ratio of the game
Vsync Synchronizes frame-rate with monitor refresh rate
FPS Limit Set the maximum framerate of the game
Motion Blur Set the motion blur strength
Film Grain Set the film grain strength
Screen Calibration Set the brightness and HDR
DLSS Set the NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 quality
FidelityFX Super Resolution Set the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution quality
Render Scale Set the render scale of the game

Display settings will determine how the game appears on your monitor. Use this section to select your screen, display mode, and potentially set an FPS limit as to not necessarily overwork your hardware.

Those are the graphics and display settings for God of War on PC. With that information, you can better tune your settings to properly fit with your computer’s capability. If you’re jumping into God of War on PC, we’ve got more helpful guides for the hot new port.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

