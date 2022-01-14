God of War PC graphics settings Here are all the graphics settings for God of War on PC.

God of War is no longer a PlayStation-exclusive title as the award-winning game has gotten a PC release on Steam. The PC launch means God of War is now accessible to more players, and is enjoying some technical enhancements on newer hardware. As players look to get the most out of their experience, they’ll likely want to adjust their setting so that the game is as pretty as can be. With that in mind, let’s go through all of the graphics settings present in God of War.

God of War PC graphics settings

God of War Graphics Settings Setting Effect Texture Quality Set the mipmap quality of the streamed textures. Model Quality Set the quality of the model geometry Anisotropic Filter Set the texture filtering quality Shadows Set the dynamic shadow resolution and filtering Reflections Set the dynamic resolution and sampling Atmospherics Set the quality of dynamic fog Ambient Occlusion Set the quality of self-shadowing

These are all of the graphics settings for God of War on PC. Values for each range from Low to Ultra. Playing on higher settings will be more demanding on your hardware, while lower settings won’t be so intense. Be sure to find the proper settings for your computer.

God of War PC display settings

God of War Display Settings Action Button Video Device Set the GPU device Monitor Set the monitor for display Display mode Set the display mode of the game window Output Resolution Set the video resolution to display the game Render Resolution The render resolution Aspect Ratio Set the aspect ratio of the game Vsync Synchronizes frame-rate with monitor refresh rate FPS Limit Set the maximum framerate of the game Motion Blur Set the motion blur strength Film Grain Set the film grain strength Screen Calibration Set the brightness and HDR DLSS Set the NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 quality FidelityFX Super Resolution Set the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution quality Render Scale Set the render scale of the game

Display settings will determine how the game appears on your monitor. Use this section to select your screen, display mode, and potentially set an FPS limit as to not necessarily overwork your hardware.

Those are the graphics and display settings for God of War on PC. With that information, you can better tune your settings to properly fit with your computer’s capability. If you’re jumping into God of War on PC, we’ve got more helpful guides for the hot new port.