Evening Reading - January 13, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
5

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles another sudoku from famed setter, Phistomefel.

An expert explains sleep

Did you learn something new about sleep? This series is super interesting.

Look at this little bed!

I think I need a Pooh "hunny" pot in my life.

King of the Hill screen

In this episode, Dale sabotages Hank's grass with ants.

What if Seinfield was set today?

I think it might be time for another Seinfield binge.

This green text is ace

I can definitely see the detective doing this.

Illuminated kitty

Shine bright!

Mike Judge shares some progress pics

Perhaps a Beavis and Butt-Head watch is in order too.

An important thread about COVID-19

We're all exhausted, but it's important to stay vigilant.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Make sure you go and download Shackpets and vote for him as the cutest! You can also upload photos of your own pets and even scroll through the new Latest Pets feed for just an endless supply of cuteness.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 13, 2022 8:55 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 13, 2022

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 13, 2022 9:11 PM

      That Twitter thread on how covid is not just a cold was a sobering read thank you

      • SerfaSam mercury mega
        reply
        January 13, 2022 9:51 PM

        I've been quite blessed down here in Australia, but we're currently going through a massive spike in cases, so it was important to remain aware of what it actually all means.

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 13, 2022 10:04 PM

          Is there anti-vaxxers there? I keep thinking that is a seppo-yank thing but I guess not.

          • SerfaSam mercury mega
            reply
            January 13, 2022 11:41 PM

            There are indeed anti-vaxxers here. About 77% of the population is vaccinated, according to a quick Google. Not sure if that is total pop or eligible pop.

