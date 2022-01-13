Evening Reading - January 13, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles another sudoku from famed setter, Phistomefel.

An expert explains sleep

Did you learn something new about sleep? This series is super interesting.

Look at this little bed!

You will view him pic.twitter.com/jpDOk7PuLC — cutie (@peachybvn) January 2, 2022

I think I need a Pooh "hunny" pot in my life.

King of the Hill screen

pic.twitter.com/vaxNcSTMfa — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) January 3, 2022

In this episode, Dale sabotages Hank's grass with ants.

What if Seinfield was set today?

Seinfeld Today: Elaine spends six hours in a testing line, Jerry finds his new girlfriend less attractive with a mask off, George attends an anti-vax rally so he can get "super-immunity," and Kramer hoards rapid tests. — Andy Zou (@YoAndyZou) January 1, 2022

I think it might be time for another Seinfield binge.

This green text is ace

we all have been there pic.twitter.com/kdZTM82G7n — fanbyte (@FanbyteMedia) January 3, 2022

I can definitely see the detective doing this.

Illuminated kitty

Shine bright!

Mike Judge shares some progress pics

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022

Perhaps a Beavis and Butt-Head watch is in order too.

An important thread about COVID-19

PSA: COVID-19 isn’t “just a cold,” isn’t “a respiratory virus,” and “mild” doesn’t mean what you think it does.



If you “aren’t scared of COVID”, this thread is for you.

(1/🧵)



Please R/T if it opens your eyes. — Ian Ricksecker (@IanRicksecker) January 5, 2022

We're all exhausted, but it's important to stay vigilant.

