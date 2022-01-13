The D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 categories & nominees The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has revealed all of the categories and finalist nominees for the 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards.

Even as we begin to dive deep into the 2022 gaming year, it’s coming up on time for this year’s D.I.C.E. Awards, in which the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) recognizes the previous year’s best games across multiple categories. With the 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards coming in late February, the categories and nominees for each award have been announced. You can check out the full rundown of categories and nominees for this year’s presentation right here.

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 categories and nominees were announced on the AIAS website on January 13, 2022. This year’s presentation will take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on February 24, 2022. The presentation is set to be streamed by IGN for its duration. Competing for the hallowed Game of the Year award this year are Deathloop, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Deathloop won our own Shacknews Game of the Year 2021 award and all of these games showed up prominently throughout Shacknews Year of the Games 2021 debates and voting.

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 categories & nominees

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 features a diverse array of 59 games up for nominations across its various categories.

Below is the full list of D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 categories and finalist nominees for the upcoming show.

Game of the Year

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Deathloop – Colt Vahn

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena

Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet

Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Battlefield™ 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Action Game of the Year

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

Death's Door

It Takes Two

MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Warioware: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FIFA 22

Mario Golf: Super Rush

NBA 2k22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

YUKI

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Death's Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Pokémon UNITE

Online Game of the Year

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Halo Infinite

Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

That covers the nominee and category list for the upcoming D.I.C.E. Awards 2022. Stay tuned to hear who wins as we approach the presentation date on February 24. You can also check out which games won the previous year’s D.I.C.E. Awards ahead of this year’s presentation.