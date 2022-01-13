New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 categories & nominees

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has revealed all of the categories and finalist nominees for the 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards.
TJ Denzer
1

Even as we begin to dive deep into the 2022 gaming year, it’s coming up on time for this year’s D.I.C.E. Awards, in which the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) recognizes the previous year’s best games across multiple categories. With the 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards coming in late February, the categories and nominees for each award have been announced. You can check out the full rundown of categories and nominees for this year’s presentation right here.

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 categories and nominees were announced on the AIAS website on January 13, 2022. This year’s presentation will take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on February 24, 2022. The presentation is set to be streamed by IGN for its duration. Competing for the hallowed Game of the Year award this year are Deathloop, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Deathloop won our own Shacknews Game of the Year 2021 award and all of these games showed up prominently throughout Shacknews Year of the Games 2021 debates and voting.

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 features a diverse array of 59 games up for nominations across its various categories.
The D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 features a diverse array of 59 games up for nominations across its various categories.

Below is the full list of D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 categories and finalist nominees for the upcoming show.

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Deathloop – Colt Vahn
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet
  • Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Inscryption
  • MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Battlefield™ 2042
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Moncage
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Action Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Halo Infinite
  • Metroid Dread
  • Returnal
  • The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Death's Door
  • It Takes Two
  • MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
  • Cozy Grove
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Warioware: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

  • GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1 2021
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise
  • Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA SPORTS FIFA 22
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • NBA 2k22
  • Riders Republic
  • The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Gloomhaven
  • Griftlands
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Lone Echo II
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke
  • YUKI

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Demeo
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Death's Door
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Sable
  • Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Behind the Frame
  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Moncage
  • Pokémon UNITE

Online Game of the Year

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Halo Infinite
  • Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Loop Hero
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

That covers the nominee and category list for the upcoming D.I.C.E. Awards 2022. Stay tuned to hear who wins as we approach the presentation date on February 24. You can also check out which games won the previous year’s D.I.C.E. Awards ahead of this year’s presentation.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

