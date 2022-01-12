Hunter XP level requirements - Hunt: Showdown Discover how much XP is needed to level a Hunter from 1 to 50 in Hunt: Showdown.

In Hunt: Showdown, increasing a hunter’s level is all part of improving your build for the next bounty. With each level increase comes an addition trait point and the potential to earn even more Bloodline experience. Players with a goal to get a hunter to level 50 will likely want to know the XP required to reach each level so they can plan out their match.

Hunter XP levels – Level 1 to Level 50

Each hunter in Hunt: Showdown starts off at level 1 and, provided they survive, can reach the maximum level of 50. Increasing a hunter’s level through all 50 levels requires a lot of skill, a handful of luck, and some planning. Below is a table that documents how much XP you need to move from one level to the next.

If you're trying to get a hunter to level 50, sometimes doing a monster-only run can reward a decent chunk of XP. It's safe, but slow.

At certain XP levels you will also earn a chunk of Bloodline XP, which will help you level up your actual account rank. You will also be able to retire a hunter at level 25, which will put XP directly toward your Bloodline.

Hunter level XP to next level 1 100 2 100 3 200 4 200 5 200 6 200 7 300 8 300 9 300 10 300 11 300 12 300 13 300 14 300 15 300 16 300 17 300 18 400 19 400 20 400 21 400 22 400 23 400 24 400 25 500 26 500 27 500 28 500 29 500 30 500 31 500 32 500 33 500 34 500 35 600 36 600 37 600 38 600 39 600 40 600 41 600 42 600 43 600 44 600 45 600 46 600 47 600 48 600 49 600 50

How to level up a hunter

The raw data of XP per level can only get you so far in Hunt: Showdown. The next step is using this information and working out a way to level up a hunter quickly. For the most part, you will simply want to play the game. Every creature you kill, clue you collect, bounty to extract with, and hunters you kill will earn you XP.

Look out for hunter XP envelopes for a quick boost to your hunter's level.

Beyond the usual suspects, you can also find hunter XP envelopes hidden around the map. These will reward you with 1,000 XP toward your hunter. You will need to successfully extract in order to get the XP.

Another strategy you might want to consider, though tedious, is to enter a match and focus on clearing out creatures. A couple of silenced weapons and a careful playstyle will mean you can slink around the map unnoticed by other hunters and focus on killing zombies. This method is slow, but it avoids a lot of risk, which is great if you’re trying to get five hunters to level 50 for the Five-Ace Hand Achievement.

Now that you know the XP required to hit each hunter level, you’ll have a pretty good idea of what to do in Hunt: Showdown to hit certain milestones. All you need to do now is get in the game and start accruing XP. Stop by the Shacknews Hunt: Showdown page for the latest news and some more guides to help survive the bayou.