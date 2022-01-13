New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 5 here

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues after already surpassing $1 million raised. We have the full Day 5 schedule and the stream embed here.
Ozzie Mejia
6

After an eventful Awful Games Done Quick block, this year's Awesome Games Done Quick continues! The top speedrunners in the world are a little over halfway through seven straight days of running through some of the best games of the past and present. Watch as they continue their mission in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This has so far been one of GDQ's best events to date, as runners have raised over $1,000,000 in record time. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworthy runs worth following.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. We are at $1 million!

You can watch this year's Awesome Games Done Quick live in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Day 5 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Disclaimer: Times subject to change.)

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
6:01 AM Cranked Up Floor is Lava - PC Bullets 12:00
6:23 AM Discworld Any% ScummVM No Act Return - PC Mindez 25:00
6:58 AM Castlevania: Lament of Innocence Any% Leon - PS3 LonerHero 55:00
8:08 AM Castlevania: Dracula X Any% Bad Ending Race - SNES SBDWolf, Crunan 24:00
8:42 AM Castlevania: Circle of the Moon Vampire Killer All Bosses - PC JupiterClimb 36:00
9:28 AM Castlevania Chronicles Original Mode TAS - PS1 strizer86 26:00
10:04 AM Half-Life 2 Any% No Voidclip - PC Maltemller 1:05:00
11:19 AM Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes The Centurion - PC Procyon 1:12:00
12:41 PM Lost Judgment Any% - PS5 Froob 3:00:00
4:01 PM Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix HD Co-op Randomizer Race - PC Violin, spikevegeta, JHobz, RoseCurel 3:15:00
7:26 PM Bonus Game 5 - Resident Evil Village Village of Shadows (Glitchless) - PC 7rayD 2:10:00
9:46 PM Daily Recap - Thursday Recap% - Live Kungfufruitcup, feasel, adef 15:00
10:01 PM crossbeats REV. Sunrise Showcase - Arcade jammitch! 1:12:00
11:23 PM Ynglet 100% (Challenging) - PC warm_ham 22:00
12:00 AM It Takes Two Any% - PC ItzBytez, whoishyper 2:00:00
2:10 AM Marble It Up! Full Game Classic - PC Hatchet302 40:00
3:00 AM The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion No DFS (No Dragonfire Skip) - PC DizzySplits 35:00
3:45 AM Stardew Valley Glitched Community Center Restoration - PC Olenoname 20:00
4:20 AM I Am Bread Any% - PC PootLoops 10:00
4:40 AM Oatmeal 50% - PC Konasumi 10:00
5:05 AM Ultraman Ball Any% - GB giygasblues 15:00
5:30 AM Wave Break Any% - PC Biglaw 20:00

6:58AM - The Castlevania block

It's a milestone anniversary year for the Castlevania series, so why wouldn't Games Done Quick celebrate it? On top of featuring several Castlevania games, they're not the ones that are typically seen during a speedrunning marathon. Gather around for Lament of Innocence, Dracula X, Circle of the Moon, and Chronicles and get a different kind of Castlevania experience.

4:01PM - Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix HD

We briefly noted yesterday that the addition of randomizers have added some spice to the usual retro runs. This year's run of Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix HD will go a step further, adding co-op play and pitting two teams of KH veteran runners against each other. Tune in for what should be an exciting race, which will probably feature the requisite Disney karaoke breaks.

12:00AM - It Takes Two

You might have to stay up late for this one, but it's going to be worth it to watch this 2021 GOTY candidate get the Games Done Quick treatment. ItzBytez and whoishyper is going to set aside any divorce plans and come together under the guidance of Dr. Hakim to blaze through this cooperative gem in just two hours. That's marriage counseling done quick!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 15. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

    January 13, 2022 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 5 here

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      January 13, 2022 6:02 AM

      Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is in it’s 5th day and has raised $1,100,000 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It will continue until the 16th! 😎🎮⌛⏩
      AGDQ 2022 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 9th to 16th, 2022, completely online. Speedrunnners will play through over 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World and Gunstar Heroes, modern games such as Nioh 2, DEATHLOOP and Part Time UFO, and bad games such as Zelda's Adventure and The Simpsons: Bart's House of Weirdness will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
      You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/rzmh6m/agdq_vod_thread_2022/
      Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
      Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87UfmV905519CIbopOHMghVz
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      January 13, 2022 6:02 AM

      Now: Castlevania: Lament of Innocence Any% Leon — PS3
      Next: Castlevania: Dracula X
      Then: Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
      Soon: Castlevania Chronicles

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      January 13, 2022 6:53 AM

      Now: Castlevania: Dracula X Any% Bad Ending Race — SNES
      Next: Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
      Then: Castlevania Chronicles
      Soon: Half-Life 2

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      January 13, 2022 7:17 AM

      Now: Castlevania: Circle of the Moon Vampire Killer All Bosses — PC
      Next: Castlevania Chronicles
      Then: Half-Life 2
      Soon: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

      • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        January 13, 2022 7:44 AM

        I can't follow this speedrun. He is just crashing into enemies and using cards he doesn't have?

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          January 13, 2022 7:53 AM

          Yes, apparently if you select a valid card set and then immediately switch to an invalid set (with cards you don't have yet), if you do that without pause, the game doesn't bother checking if you actually have the cards. So with only to cards you effectively have all the cards.
          Apparently with the speed booster effect, it's faster to run through the enemies, tanking the hits than it is to avoid them, as save rooms refill your health and are right next to all boss fights.

          • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            January 13, 2022 7:53 AM

            Only two* cards

          • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            January 13, 2022 8:17 AM

            I am not a fan of runs that use glitches and even if it is faster to bump into enemies it gets no style points.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      January 13, 2022 8:05 AM

      Now: Castlevania Chronicles Original Mode TAS — PS1
      Next: Half-Life 2
      Then: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
      Soon: Lost Judgment

      • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        January 13, 2022 8:20 AM

        I like the way he jumps enemies and whips them from above.

Hello, Meet Lola