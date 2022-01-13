Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 5 here
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues after already surpassing $1 million raised. We have the full Day 5 schedule and the stream embed here.
After an eventful Awful Games Done Quick block, this year's Awesome Games Done Quick continues! The top speedrunners in the world are a little over halfway through seven straight days of running through some of the best games of the past and present. Watch as they continue their mission in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This has so far been one of GDQ's best events to date, as runners have raised over $1,000,000 in record time. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworthy runs worth following.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. We are at $1 million!
You can watch this year's Awesome Games Done Quick live in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Day 5 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Disclaimer: Times subject to change.)
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:01 AM
|Cranked Up
|Floor is Lava - PC
|Bullets
|12:00
|6:23 AM
|Discworld
|Any% ScummVM No Act Return - PC
|Mindez
|25:00
|6:58 AM
|Castlevania: Lament of Innocence
|Any% Leon - PS3
|LonerHero
|55:00
|8:08 AM
|Castlevania: Dracula X
|Any% Bad Ending Race - SNES
|SBDWolf, Crunan
|24:00
|8:42 AM
|Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
|Vampire Killer All Bosses - PC
|JupiterClimb
|36:00
|9:28 AM
|Castlevania Chronicles
|Original Mode TAS - PS1
|strizer86
|26:00
|10:04 AM
|Half-Life 2
|Any% No Voidclip - PC
|Maltemller
|1:05:00
|11:19 AM
|Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
|The Centurion - PC
|Procyon
|1:12:00
|12:41 PM
|Lost Judgment
|Any% - PS5
|Froob
|3:00:00
|4:01 PM
|Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix HD
|Co-op Randomizer Race - PC
|Violin, spikevegeta, JHobz, RoseCurel
|3:15:00
|7:26 PM
|Bonus Game 5 - Resident Evil Village
|Village of Shadows (Glitchless) - PC
|7rayD
|2:10:00
|9:46 PM
|Daily Recap - Thursday
|Recap% - Live
|Kungfufruitcup, feasel, adef
|15:00
|10:01 PM
|crossbeats REV. Sunrise
|Showcase - Arcade
|jammitch!
|1:12:00
|11:23 PM
|Ynglet
|100% (Challenging) - PC
|warm_ham
|22:00
|12:00 AM
|It Takes Two
|Any% - PC
|ItzBytez, whoishyper
|2:00:00
|2:10 AM
|Marble It Up!
|Full Game Classic - PC
|Hatchet302
|40:00
|3:00 AM
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|No DFS (No Dragonfire Skip) - PC
|DizzySplits
|35:00
|3:45 AM
|Stardew Valley
|Glitched Community Center Restoration - PC
|Olenoname
|20:00
|4:20 AM
|I Am Bread
|Any% - PC
|PootLoops
|10:00
|4:40 AM
|Oatmeal
|50% - PC
|Konasumi
|10:00
|5:05 AM
|Ultraman Ball
|Any% - GB
|giygasblues
|15:00
|5:30 AM
|Wave Break
|Any% - PC
|Biglaw
|20:00
6:58AM - The Castlevania block
It's a milestone anniversary year for the Castlevania series, so why wouldn't Games Done Quick celebrate it? On top of featuring several Castlevania games, they're not the ones that are typically seen during a speedrunning marathon. Gather around for Lament of Innocence, Dracula X, Circle of the Moon, and Chronicles and get a different kind of Castlevania experience.
4:01PM - Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix HD
We briefly noted yesterday that the addition of randomizers have added some spice to the usual retro runs. This year's run of Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix HD will go a step further, adding co-op play and pitting two teams of KH veteran runners against each other. Tune in for what should be an exciting race, which will probably feature the requisite Disney karaoke breaks.
12:00AM - It Takes Two
You might have to stay up late for this one, but it's going to be worth it to watch this 2021 GOTY candidate get the Games Done Quick treatment. ItzBytez and whoishyper is going to set aside any divorce plans and come together under the guidance of Dr. Hakim to blaze through this cooperative gem in just two hours. That's marriage counseling done quick!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 15. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
