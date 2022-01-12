Unboxing & Review: Gamebud Talking Tom We unbox this plastic companion to see if he's a buddy worth keeping around.

Gaming buddies aren't always readily available, especially as we continue through the pandemic. So why not reach out for a plastic buddy? Gamebud's Talking Tom is a plastic toy that's designed to interact with you, the owner. To learn more about it, we took a look at it for ourselves with this unboxing video.

Video Editor Greg Burke opens up his Talking Tom to discover a package full of goodies. This includes a charging cable and a limited edition superhero mask. The Talking Tom has fully animated eyes and is able to express himself by furrowing his brows and folding his ears. If you'd like to control his movements, you can download the Talking Tom app on your iOS or Android device. He'll need a lengthy firmware update, so be aware of that going in.

The Talking Tom app features a full soundboard, while you can also interact with the buddy itself through voice commands. Just know that he'll tend to ramble on, not unlike an actual human friend. You can also have Talking Tom interact with some of his previously-released mobile titles.

You can learn more about Talking Tom and pick one up for yourself over on the Gamebud website. For more features like this, be sure to catch up with our previous videos and subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.