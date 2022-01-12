ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 145 The start of another Final Fantasy journey.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, it felt like it was time to start another role playing game on the program. For those who missed the last episode, we completed Pokémon Emerald so we needed to fill that void with another role-playing game. It also felt like it was time to return to the Final Fantasy franchise since the last Final Fantasy game I played on the show, Final Fantasy 7, left a bad taste in my mouth. That being said, join the Stevetendo show for the start of Final Fantasy 2, the Game Boy Advance version. Join the show at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET to see my first playthrough of Final Fantasy 2 and to have a good time!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch on Monday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET and Tuesday/Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Also coming up on the show are Donkey Kong Country 3 and more!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.