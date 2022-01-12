Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 4 here Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues with great games and not-so-great games with the Awful Games Done Quick block. We have the full Day 4 schedule and the stream embed here.

It's hard to believe, but we're already reaching the halfway point for this year's Awesome Games Done Quick. The best speedrunners in the world are continuing their journey with seven straight days of speedrunning action. They're playing through some of the best games of the past and present in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This is already proving to be one of GDQ's best events to date, as runners have already raised over $700,000 in just three days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworthy runs worth following.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 3. THIS IS MY STORE!

You can watch this year's Awesome Games Done Quick live in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Day 4 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Disclaimer: Times subject to change.)

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:15 AM Sonic R 100% (No OoB) - Wii Risuruuu 17:00 6:42 AM Sonic Robo Blast 2 Sonic Any% - PC Lemin 30:00 7:27 AM Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode II Any% Co-op - PC Argick, AmberCyprian 50:00 8:27 AM Sonic Adventure DX: Director's Cut Sonic's Story - PC AFWagers 34:00 9:11 AM Pokémon Crystal Key Item Randomizer Any% (beat Red) - GBC Keizaron, 360Chrism, Shenanagans 2:45:00 12:06 PM Slay the Spire 4 Character Unseeded - PC SpeedFrog 50:00 1:16 PM GeoGuessr Perfect Score / Co-op - PC havrd, Janmumrik 1:00:00 2:26 PM ShootMania Storm Hard Map Showcase - PC SBVille 29:00 3:05 PM Trackmania Community Maps Showcase - PC Rastats 1:00:00 4:25 PM Bonus Game 4 - Rocket League Workshop Showcase - Multiple Runners - PC Jimingo, ThundaSurge, blaku, BoneyPlatypus 58:00 5:33 PM Risk of Rain 2 Any% - PC Gothrand 12:00 5:55 PM Halo 5: Guardians Full Game Legendary - Xbox One Distro 1:37:00 7:47 PM Daily Recap - Wednesday Recap% - Live spikevegeta, Keizaron, adef 15:00 8:02 PM Diddy Kong Racing All Trophy Races 3-Way Race - N64 tridenttail, Sweenerdog, Obiyo 26:00 8:38 PM Splatoon 2 NG+ - Switch talontrottinian 1:08:00 9:56 PM 3DS Zelda Game Bidwar Any% Majora's Mask 3D or Ocarina of Time 3D - 3DS gymnast86 40:00 10:46 PM Zelda's Adventure Any% - CD-i Douggernaught 1:24:00 12:20 AM Garshasp: The Monster Slayer No Void Rolling - PC Stacky McBears 37:00 1:07 AM Taz-Mania Any% - Game Gear Grumpmeister 11:00 1:28 AM Meegah Mem II Any% - PC LV Creed 33:00 2:11 AM Captain Novolin Any% - PC Asuka424 10:00 2:31 AM The Simpsons: Bart's House of Weirdness Any% - PC Fyzzu 15:00 3:01 AM Darkman Any% - NES Neetsel 14:00 3:25 AM Sonic Jam (Game.com) All Games - Game.com Finalflame 26:00 4:11 AM Zadette Gamer% Race - PC TenMicu, mooware, NPC, Neetsel 15:00 4:58 AM Cranked Up Floor is Lava - PC Bullets 12:00 5:20 AM Discworld Any% ScummVM No Act Return - PC Mindez 25:00 5:55 AM Castlevania: Lament of Innocence Any% Leon - PS3 LonerHero 55:00

9:11AM - Pokemon Crystal Key Item Randomizer

If there's a category that has breathed new life into classic speedruns, it's been the addition of randomizer hacks. They've done wonders, especially, for Nintendo's classic library of titles. That includes the Pokemon series, so we'll see how three runners do with an item randomizer in Pokemon Crystal.

4:25PM - Bonus Game 4: Rocket League

We won't lie. We're curious to see this. Please donate towards this incentive, because honestly... we don't even know what this is, but we're excited to find out.

10:46PM - The Awful Games Done Quick block

Wednesday night welcomes an AGDQ staple. It's the Awful Games Done Quick block, where runners come in and blaze through some of the worst games ever to grace the screen. What better way to start it off than with another CD-i Zelda anti-classic, as Zeldathon veteran Douggernaught takes players on a tour through the worst of Hyrule. Keep the stream running all night to discover horrible games that you may never have known even exist.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 15. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.