Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 4 here
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues with great games and not-so-great games with the Awful Games Done Quick block. We have the full Day 4 schedule and the stream embed here.
It's hard to believe, but we're already reaching the halfway point for this year's Awesome Games Done Quick. The best speedrunners in the world are continuing their journey with seven straight days of speedrunning action. They're playing through some of the best games of the past and present in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This is already proving to be one of GDQ's best events to date, as runners have already raised over $700,000 in just three days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworthy runs worth following.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 3. THIS IS MY STORE!
You can watch this year's Awesome Games Done Quick live in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Day 4 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Disclaimer: Times subject to change.)
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:15 AM
|Sonic R
|100% (No OoB) - Wii
|Risuruuu
|17:00
|6:42 AM
|Sonic Robo Blast 2
|Sonic Any% - PC
|Lemin
|30:00
|7:27 AM
|Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode II
|Any% Co-op - PC
|Argick, AmberCyprian
|50:00
|8:27 AM
|Sonic Adventure DX: Director's Cut
|Sonic's Story - PC
|AFWagers
|34:00
|9:11 AM
|Pokémon Crystal Key Item Randomizer
|Any% (beat Red) - GBC
|Keizaron, 360Chrism, Shenanagans
|2:45:00
|12:06 PM
|Slay the Spire
|4 Character Unseeded - PC
|SpeedFrog
|50:00
|1:16 PM
|GeoGuessr
|Perfect Score / Co-op - PC
|havrd, Janmumrik
|1:00:00
|2:26 PM
|ShootMania Storm
|Hard Map Showcase - PC
|SBVille
|29:00
|3:05 PM
|Trackmania
|Community Maps Showcase - PC
|Rastats
|1:00:00
|4:25 PM
|Bonus Game 4 - Rocket League
|Workshop Showcase - Multiple Runners - PC
|Jimingo, ThundaSurge, blaku, BoneyPlatypus
|58:00
|5:33 PM
|Risk of Rain 2
|Any% - PC
|Gothrand
|12:00
|5:55 PM
|Halo 5: Guardians
|Full Game Legendary - Xbox One
|Distro
|1:37:00
|7:47 PM
|Daily Recap - Wednesday
|Recap% - Live
|spikevegeta, Keizaron, adef
|15:00
|8:02 PM
|Diddy Kong Racing
|All Trophy Races 3-Way Race - N64
|tridenttail, Sweenerdog, Obiyo
|26:00
|8:38 PM
|Splatoon 2
|NG+ - Switch
|talontrottinian
|1:08:00
|9:56 PM
|3DS Zelda Game Bidwar
|Any% Majora's Mask 3D or Ocarina of Time 3D - 3DS
|gymnast86
|40:00
|10:46 PM
|Zelda's Adventure
|Any% - CD-i
|Douggernaught
|1:24:00
|12:20 AM
|Garshasp: The Monster Slayer
|No Void Rolling - PC
|Stacky McBears
|37:00
|1:07 AM
|Taz-Mania
|Any% - Game Gear
|Grumpmeister
|11:00
|1:28 AM
|Meegah Mem II
|Any% - PC
|LV Creed
|33:00
|2:11 AM
|Captain Novolin
|Any% - PC
|Asuka424
|10:00
|2:31 AM
|The Simpsons: Bart's House of Weirdness
|Any% - PC
|Fyzzu
|15:00
|3:01 AM
|Darkman
|Any% - NES
|Neetsel
|14:00
|3:25 AM
|Sonic Jam (Game.com)
|All Games - Game.com
|Finalflame
|26:00
|4:11 AM
|Zadette
|Gamer% Race - PC
|TenMicu, mooware, NPC, Neetsel
|15:00
|4:58 AM
|Cranked Up
|Floor is Lava - PC
|Bullets
|12:00
|5:20 AM
|Discworld
|Any% ScummVM No Act Return - PC
|Mindez
|25:00
|5:55 AM
|Castlevania: Lament of Innocence
|Any% Leon - PS3
|LonerHero
|55:00
9:11AM - Pokemon Crystal Key Item Randomizer
If there's a category that has breathed new life into classic speedruns, it's been the addition of randomizer hacks. They've done wonders, especially, for Nintendo's classic library of titles. That includes the Pokemon series, so we'll see how three runners do with an item randomizer in Pokemon Crystal.
4:25PM - Bonus Game 4: Rocket League
We won't lie. We're curious to see this. Please donate towards this incentive, because honestly... we don't even know what this is, but we're excited to find out.
10:46PM - The Awful Games Done Quick block
Wednesday night welcomes an AGDQ staple. It's the Awful Games Done Quick block, where runners come in and blaze through some of the worst games ever to grace the screen. What better way to start it off than with another CD-i Zelda anti-classic, as Zeldathon veteran Douggernaught takes players on a tour through the worst of Hyrule. Keep the stream running all night to discover horrible games that you may never have known even exist.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 15. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 4 here
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is in it’s 4th day and has raised $729,000 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It will continue until the 16th! 😎🎮⌛⏩
AGDQ 2022 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 9th to 16th, 2022, completely online. Speedrunnners will play through over 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World and Gunstar Heroes, modern games such as Nioh 2, DEATHLOOP and Part Time UFO, and bad games such as Zelda's Adventure and The Simpsons: Bart's House of Weirdness will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/rzmh6m/agdq_vod_thread_2022/
Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87UfmV905519CIbopOHMghVz
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick
-
