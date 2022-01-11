Evening Reading - January 11, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Two cops are fired for trying to catch a Snorlax instead of responding to a call

Two LAPD cops were fired because instead of responding to a call to a robbery, they decided to try and catch a Snorlax in Pokemon Go. https://t.co/6DjJJjC7AV — VICE (@VICE) January 11, 2022

Who would have thought that a police officer could get fired for playing Pokemon Go? Turns out, playing it while on the job and not responding to a robbery is how it happens. The two men appealed the decision by claiming that the LAPD "violated their privacy by listening to their conversation". They lost the appeal.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's sudoku is a wild one. No digits are given, instead, there are a bunch of Os around the perimeter of the puzzle. I don't really know how I would personally start this one, but Simon manages just fine.

Time for some maths!

I love these sorts of "expert reacts" types of videos. It's interesting to see how film and TV get things wrong for the sake of drama.

Black Mesa

This looks like a lab from Half-Life or even Goldeneye.

Have you seen this trend recently?

wow ok so i just learned that a symptom of ADHD is doing normal things that every person does — katie (@skatie420) December 26, 2021

There are a bunch of videos out there claiming that certain traits are signs of ADHD.

Productive hours

I’m posting this wide awake at 4am. pic.twitter.com/3s40sikKiN — Dread Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) December 26, 2021

When do your creative juices start flowing?

This is exactly how I remember Anor Londo

This how people make Anor Londo out to be in their stories https://t.co/hCnEswGmYT — SkeleMann (@SkeleMann) December 26, 2021

This mod looks wild.

It has to be this year

souls guy who is sure 2021 is the year bloodborne comes to pc — Make Up A Souls Guy (@MakeSouls) December 27, 2021

Surely. What else could Bluepoint be doing?

Love reading video game articles

every six months a legacy journalism outlet will be like "hm. video games. i hear the kids are into them these days" and hire a guy who has never written about games to do an article that starts like



video games aren't just for the arcades anymore -- they're big business. — dante 🌹 (@videodante) December 27, 2021

Especially if they're written in a way that targets an audience that has no idea about video games. It's always a treat.

