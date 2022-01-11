Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 3 here Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues with some big time 2021 hits. We have the full Day 3 schedule and the stream embed here.

Welcome to 2022! Get ready to celebrate the New Year with the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. The world's best speedrunners have once again come together for seven straight days of speedrunning action. Take a seat and enjoy some of the best games of the past and present, as GDQ's runners take their craft to a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Would you believe that this year's runners have already raised over $480,000 in just two days? Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworthy runs worth following.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 2. Play the "NEW RECORD!" voice clip from Super Smash Bros.

You can watch this year's Awesome Games Done Quick live in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Day 3 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:08 AM Spacegulls 100% v1.1 - NES Oopla 9:00 6:32 AM The Krion Conquest Any% Race (JP Version) - NES stone_clive, KLM1187 20:00 7:02 AM Final Fantasy XIII Any% - PC Kayarune 4:50:00 12:17 PM NieR: Automata [A]ny% VC3 Mod Race — PC Ameiii, BlueMetal 1:30:00 1:57 PM Ratchet & Clank (2002) New Game+ - PS3 deltadoid 23:00 2:30 PM Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart NG+ - PS5 mobius 1:35:00 4:20 PM Bonus Game 3 - Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade INTERmission Normal any% - PS5 GenericallyNamed, DutchPotato 52:00 5:22 PM Returnal Fresh File Any% - PS5 cavecavecave 1:06:00 6:38 PM Daily Recap - Tuesday Recap% - Live Kungfufruitcup, feasel, spikevegeta 15:00 6:53 PM Dead Rising TimeSkip NG - PC Ecdycis 40:00 7:48 PM Tormented Souls Full Game Any% - PC RebeccaRE 1:08:00 9:06 PM FAITH: Chapter II Ending III: Initiation — PC Vynn 30:00 9:46 PM PAON BEYOND THE PIEN Any% - PC Swordfish4649 20:00 10:16 PM Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem Any% No Cutscene Storage - Wii Pandora_jane 1:45:00 12:11 AM Kuon Yin Phase vs Yang Phase - PS2 MissScarletTanager 40:00 1:01 AM Three Dirty Dwarves Normal - Saturn Lizstar 55:00 2:06 AM We Love Katamari Any% - PS2 Harutomo 1:00:00 3:16 AM The Typing of the Dead Arcade% - PC teapartycthulu 35:00 4:06 AM Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist Hard% - Genesis Crunan 26:00 4:42 AM SNOLF 0 Any% - Genesis dowolf 35:00 5:27 AM Sonic R 100% (No OoB) - Wii Risuruuu 17:00 5:54 AM Sonic Robo Blast 2 Sonic Any% - PC Lemin 30:00

7:02AM - Final Fantasy XIII

We've seen a lot of Final Fantasy games represented at GDQ over the years. It's not often that we get to see Final Fantasy 13, which is already a decade old! Isn't that wild? The beginning of Lightning's saga is a great way to start the morning, so put this on in the background, enjoy this run, and reacquaint yourself with this forgotten gem in the series.

2:30PM - Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

This year's AGDQ has featured a handful of 2021's top games and it's great to see Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart added to that list. A NG+ run means we'll be seeing some of the best weapons on display, so come enjoy this run through this PlayStation 5 hit.

5:22PM - Returnal

Speaking of PS5 hits and also speaking of 2021's top games, here's the Games Done Quick debut of Returnal. This proved to be one of the most challenging games of the last year, with players literally leaving corpses in their wake. Now let's watch cavecavecave make this one look easy.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 15.