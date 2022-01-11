Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 3 here
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues with some big time 2021 hits. We have the full Day 3 schedule and the stream embed here.
Welcome to 2022! Get ready to celebrate the New Year with the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. The world's best speedrunners have once again come together for seven straight days of speedrunning action. Take a seat and enjoy some of the best games of the past and present, as GDQ's runners take their craft to a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Would you believe that this year's runners have already raised over $480,000 in just two days? Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworthy runs worth following.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 2. Play the "NEW RECORD!" voice clip from Super Smash Bros.
You can watch this year's Awesome Games Done Quick live in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Day 3 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:08 AM
|Spacegulls
|100% v1.1 - NES
|Oopla
|9:00
|6:32 AM
|The Krion Conquest
|Any% Race (JP Version) - NES
|stone_clive, KLM1187
|20:00
|7:02 AM
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Any% - PC
|Kayarune
|4:50:00
|12:17 PM
|NieR: Automata
|[A]ny% VC3 Mod Race — PC
|Ameiii, BlueMetal
|1:30:00
|1:57 PM
|Ratchet & Clank (2002)
|New Game+ - PS3
|deltadoid
|23:00
|2:30 PM
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|NG+ - PS5
|mobius
|1:35:00
|4:20 PM
|Bonus Game 3 - Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
|INTERmission Normal any% - PS5
|GenericallyNamed, DutchPotato
|52:00
|5:22 PM
|Returnal
|Fresh File Any% - PS5
|cavecavecave
|1:06:00
|6:38 PM
|Daily Recap - Tuesday
|Recap% - Live
|Kungfufruitcup, feasel, spikevegeta
|15:00
|6:53 PM
|Dead Rising
|TimeSkip NG - PC
|Ecdycis
|40:00
|7:48 PM
|Tormented Souls
|Full Game Any% - PC
|RebeccaRE
|1:08:00
|9:06 PM
|FAITH: Chapter II
|Ending III: Initiation — PC
|Vynn
|30:00
|9:46 PM
|PAON BEYOND THE PIEN
|Any% - PC
|Swordfish4649
|20:00
|10:16 PM
|Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem
|Any% No Cutscene Storage - Wii
|Pandora_jane
|1:45:00
|12:11 AM
|Kuon
|Yin Phase vs Yang Phase - PS2
|MissScarletTanager
|40:00
|1:01 AM
|Three Dirty Dwarves
|Normal - Saturn
|Lizstar
|55:00
|2:06 AM
|We Love Katamari
|Any% - PS2
|Harutomo
|1:00:00
|3:16 AM
|The Typing of the Dead
|Arcade% - PC
|teapartycthulu
|35:00
|4:06 AM
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist
|Hard% - Genesis
|Crunan
|26:00
|4:42 AM
|SNOLF 0
|Any% - Genesis
|dowolf
|35:00
|5:27 AM
|Sonic R
|100% (No OoB) - Wii
|Risuruuu
|17:00
|5:54 AM
|Sonic Robo Blast 2
|Sonic Any% - PC
|Lemin
|30:00
7:02AM - Final Fantasy XIII
We've seen a lot of Final Fantasy games represented at GDQ over the years. It's not often that we get to see Final Fantasy 13, which is already a decade old! Isn't that wild? The beginning of Lightning's saga is a great way to start the morning, so put this on in the background, enjoy this run, and reacquaint yourself with this forgotten gem in the series.
2:30PM - Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
This year's AGDQ has featured a handful of 2021's top games and it's great to see Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart added to that list. A NG+ run means we'll be seeing some of the best weapons on display, so come enjoy this run through this PlayStation 5 hit.
5:22PM - Returnal
Speaking of PS5 hits and also speaking of 2021's top games, here's the Games Done Quick debut of Returnal. This proved to be one of the most challenging games of the last year, with players literally leaving corpses in their wake. Now let's watch cavecavecave make this one look easy.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 15. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
